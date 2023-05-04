Discover "Hidden Figures" California Slavery to Freedom Story - 2023 California Juneteenth by Khubaka, Michael Harris

Initial prisoners of War in the 15th Century and Trans Atlantic Trade in Human Cargo - Slavery in Alta California (1840-1875) the authentic story soon come alive near Murphy's Corral at the dawn of California's Bear Flag Revolt.

Elk Grove, Sacramento County, California – Elk Grove Civil War Days has caught the attention and imagination of the Sacramento Regional Community. On the way to 2023 Memorial Day, originally called Decoration Day, we should honor all fallen soldiers on the battlefield, both Union and Confederate soldiers killed in the very bloody US Civil War (1861-1865)



Freedom is Never Free...



Not long ago, our Sacramento County Board of Supervisors declared "Racism" a public health crisis and it would seem a Truth and Reconciliation remedy, may be far, far away.



Chattel Slavery of people of African Descent before, during and after the US Civil War throughout Alta California remains an open secret to many.



Few choose to remember 1849 Colton Hall, Monterey and the legal framework utilizing the original California Constitutional Convention as a transition from Mexican Territory to US Statehood creating the State of California, fulfilling the vision of "Manifest Destiny."



Juneteenth is a Federal Holiday, however throughout California it is an optional holiday, thus many will opt out of learning about US Civil War Days and the unique California Journey From Slavery to Freedom.



It seems probable we will need to return to the US Congress to pass a Uniform Juneteenth Holiday Act, highlighting the role US Colored Troops played in helping preserve the Union and end chattel slavery throughout the United State of America.



2023 California Juneteenth Celebration at our California State Capitol and later that evening Monday, June 19, 2023, at the Downtown Ballroom, an authentic California Juneteenth Story unfolds utilizing primary source official documents as we showcase the salient contributions by people of African Descent in our ongoing journey from slavery to freedom.