top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 5/22/2023
Santa Cruz Indymedia Arts + Action

A Conversation with Shepard Fairey, Frank Abe and Andrew Aydin

sm_a_conversation_with_shepard_fairey__frank_abe_and_andrew_aydin.jpg
original image (10800x7200)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Monday, May 22, 2023
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
UCSC Arts Division
Location Details:
Free online Zoom event. Registration required: https://ucsc.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_HrsvrWSMTtmi2WX2wMC7hQ
A live conversation featuring American contemporary artist/activist Shepard Fairey, Frank Abe (lead author of WE HEREBY REFUSE: Japanese American Resistance to Wartime Incarceration), and Andrew Aydin (lead author with John R. Lewis of the award-winning graphic novel series MARCH.) Professors Dee Hibbert-Jones and Kristen Gillette will moderate the conversation about their journeys of mobilizing artistic interventions for political activism.

Part of the ongoing series "Arts Professional Pathways: Arts & Activism."
Co-sponsored by the Arts Research Institute with funding from UCSC's UC Hispanic Serving Doctoral Diversity Initiative Grant

ADMISSION
- Attend on Zoom (12:00–1:30 pm)
- Free and open to the public
- Registration required
For more information: https://arts.ucsc.edu/news_events/arts-act...
Added to the calendar on Thu, May 4, 2023 12:06PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$20.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code