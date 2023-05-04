A Conversation with Shepard Fairey, Frank Abe and Andrew Aydin

Date:

Monday, May 22, 2023

Time:

12:00 PM - 1:30 PM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

UCSC Arts Division

Location Details:

A live conversation featuring American contemporary artist/activist Shepard Fairey, Frank Abe (lead author of WE HEREBY REFUSE: Japanese American Resistance to Wartime Incarceration), and Andrew Aydin (lead author with John R. Lewis of the award-winning graphic novel series MARCH.) Professors Dee Hibbert-Jones and Kristen Gillette will moderate the conversation about their journeys of mobilizing artistic interventions for political activism.



Part of the ongoing series "Arts Professional Pathways: Arts & Activism."

Co-sponsored by the Arts Research Institute with funding from UCSC's UC Hispanic Serving Doctoral Diversity Initiative Grant



ADMISSION

- Attend on Zoom (12:00–1:30 pm)

- Free and open to the public

- Registration required