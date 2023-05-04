From the Open-Publishing Calendar
A Conversation with Shepard Fairey, Frank Abe and Andrew Aydin
Date:
Monday, May 22, 2023
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
UCSC Arts Division
Location Details:
Free online Zoom event. Registration required: https://ucsc.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_HrsvrWSMTtmi2WX2wMC7hQ
A live conversation featuring American contemporary artist/activist Shepard Fairey, Frank Abe (lead author of WE HEREBY REFUSE: Japanese American Resistance to Wartime Incarceration), and Andrew Aydin (lead author with John R. Lewis of the award-winning graphic novel series MARCH.) Professors Dee Hibbert-Jones and Kristen Gillette will moderate the conversation about their journeys of mobilizing artistic interventions for political activism.
Part of the ongoing series "Arts Professional Pathways: Arts & Activism."
Co-sponsored by the Arts Research Institute with funding from UCSC's UC Hispanic Serving Doctoral Diversity Initiative Grant
ADMISSION
- Attend on Zoom (12:00–1:30 pm)
- Free and open to the public
- Registration required
For more information: https://arts.ucsc.edu/news_events/arts-act...
