Palestinian Cultural Day
Sunday, May 14, 2023
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Concert/Show
Palestinian Heritage Committee
James P. McEntee Plaza
Santa Clara County Government Center
70 West Hedding Street
San José, CA 95110
22nd Annual County of Santa Clara Palestinian Cultural Day
Join us in this community cultural and flag raising ceremony. This community celebration honors the local Palestinian community and its contributions to the Bay Area's civic life as well as the historical and cultural contributions of Palestinians.
Refreshments will be served
This event is free and open to the public
Sponsored by the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors and the Palestinian Heritage Committee
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/5920761862...
Added to the calendar on Wed, May 3, 2023 10:22PM
