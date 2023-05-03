Palestinian Cultural Day

Date:

Sunday, May 14, 2023

Time:

12:00 PM - 1:30 PM

Event Type:

Concert/Show

Organizer/Author:

Palestinian Heritage Committee

Location Details:

James P. McEntee Plaza

Santa Clara County Government Center

70 West Hedding Street

San José, CA 95110

22nd Annual County of Santa Clara Palestinian Cultural Day



Join us in this community cultural and flag raising ceremony. This community celebration honors the local Palestinian community and its contributions to the Bay Area's civic life as well as the historical and cultural contributions of Palestinians.



Refreshments will be served

This event is free and open to the public



Sponsored by the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors and the Palestinian Heritage Committee