The Population of Santa Cruz Declined, According to State Report
The population of Santa Cruz County shrank in 2022, according to a report released by the State of California Department of Finance on Monday. The total population of the county dropped to an estimated 262,051 at the beginning of 2023, down from 264,912 at the beginning of 2022, which is a loss of 2,861 people, or a 1.1% decline. County by county, Santa Cruz experienced the fourth largest population decrease in the state in 2022. The report also included housing stock data. In 2022, Santa Cruz County's housing stock grew from 106,851 units to 107,165, which is a 0.3% increase.
(Photo: The population decreased in every city in Santa Cruz County in 2022.)
The Department of Finance estimates that California's total population decreased by 0.35% in 2022, a decline of roughly 138,400 persons. Between 2021 and 2022, California’s population decreased 0.53 percent or 207,800 persons, according to the report.
