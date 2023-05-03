From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Banner for Peace
Date:
Friday, May 05, 2023
Time:
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Friends of Peace
Location Details:
The pedestrian bridge over Geary at Webster in San Francisco.
Public transit: Geary buses, 22 Fillmore
Join Mothers on the March and Banner for PEACE on Friday, 5/5 from 1-2pm.
We'll display HATE HAS NO HOME HERE and DEMILITARIZE banners and have peace flags up on the bridge (Geary at Webster).
Other messages of peace are most welcome.
We will hold signs for both motorists and pedestrians crossing on the bridge.
Chalking messages of peace will also be a part of this action.
For the sake of the planet and all life, we demand an end to war!
