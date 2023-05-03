Banner for Peace

Date:

Friday, May 05, 2023

Time:

1:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Friends of Peace

Location Details:

The pedestrian bridge over Geary at Webster in San Francisco.

Public transit: Geary buses, 22 Fillmore

Join Mothers on the March and Banner for PEACE on Friday, 5/5 from 1-2pm.



We'll display HATE HAS NO HOME HERE and DEMILITARIZE banners and have peace flags up on the bridge (Geary at Webster).



Other messages of peace are most welcome.



We will hold signs for both motorists and pedestrians crossing on the bridge.



Chalking messages of peace will also be a part of this action.



For the sake of the planet and all life, we demand an end to war!