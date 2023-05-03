top
International Labor & Workers

Massive Paris May Day March Continues to Challenge President Macron

by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, May 3, 2023 2:15AM
Over 100,000 working people in the streets again say to retirement age increase "non, c'est non!" (no means no!)
sm_01_850_1316.jpg
original image (1919x1400)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

May 1, May Day to working people throughout the world, was celebrated in Paris with a huge march of over 100,000 people.

The main theme of the action was the continuing refusal to accept yet another increase in the retirement age. Other demands proclaimed were opposition to proposed anti immigration laws (sound familiar?) and demands that undocumented workers be legalized.

France's large and powerful unions were out in force. Environmental activists and various left liberation movements from other countries made their presence clear. Intense drumming along with singing and dancing lent joy and unity to the day.

Some protesters dressed as Gauls, the ancient tribe from which the French supposedly emanated, many were union people with colored union vests. Undocumented Black workers showed themselves to be organized with their own flags and banners. Many marchers were just ordinary people, part of the 70% of the French who feel that retirement is more that what you do after work and before dying. They see it as a time to enjoy a work free life in which you give something back to the society and mentor the young.

Halfway down the march route, the eloquent leader of the left "Insoumis" (unsubmissive) party, Jean Luc Melenchon, gave a fiery speech. "Down with this bad republic" he shouted, demanding a 6th republic that would have no almost monarchical president.

In mild weather, with an occasional rain squall, the thousands gathered at Paris's iconic protest location, Republic Place to march to Nations Place, several miles away. At the march's end black clad youths burned trash bins and some cars. Hundreds were arrested and Gerald Darmanin, the hated interior minister, emphasized injuries done to police. Similar scenarios played out in other French cities.

Mainstream press framed the May Day actions as evidence that one of the movement's songs "on lache rien" (we let go of nothing) was still very much in force.

See all high resolution photos here.
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, May 3, 2023 2:15AM
sm_02_850_1059.jpg
original image (1900x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, May 3, 2023 2:15AM
sm_03_854_3574.jpg
original image (1400x2353)
May 1, everything burns.
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, May 3, 2023 2:15AM
sm_04_850_1062.jpg
original image (1947x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, May 3, 2023 2:15AM
sm_05_858_3349.jpg
original image (1400x1770)
Jean Luc Melenchon, leader of the "insoumis" (unsubmissive).
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, May 3, 2023 2:15AM
sm_06_854_3591.jpg
original image (1400x1629)
The future used to be brighter.
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, May 3, 2023 2:15AM
sm_07_850_1146.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, May 3, 2023 2:15AM
sm_08_850_1177.jpg
original image (1873x1400)
Communists are a respectable party in France.
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, May 3, 2023 2:15AM
sm_09_854_3658.jpg
original image (2022x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, May 3, 2023 2:15AM
sm_10_850_1220.jpg
original image (1915x1400)
The city of Paris is in the struggle.
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, May 3, 2023 2:15AM
sm_11_850_1226.jpg
original image (1966x1400)
Saclay and students mobilize.
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, May 3, 2023 2:15AM
sm_12_854_3675.jpg
original image (1968x1400)
Against Fascism and misery, the social struggle in necessary. The extreme right is the enemy of the workers.
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, May 3, 2023 2:15AM
sm_13_854_3708.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, May 3, 2023 2:15AM
sm_14_850_1254.jpg
original image (2055x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, May 3, 2023 2:15AM
sm_15_850_1347.jpg
original image (2007x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, May 3, 2023 2:15AM
sm_16_854_3801.jpg
original image (1860x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, May 3, 2023 2:15AM
sm_17_854_3810.jpg
original image (1961x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, May 3, 2023 2:15AM
sm_18_854_3814.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
Recognize the undocumented!
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, May 3, 2023 2:15AM
sm_19_854_3824.jpg
original image (2036x1400)
Over 100,000 working people in the streets again say to retirement age increase "non, c'est non!" (no means no!)
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, May 3, 2023 2:15AM
sm_20_12223_-854_3846.jpg
original image (1858x1400)
Trash bin burned the night of May 1.
