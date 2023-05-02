From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Strong Like Bamboo: Stories of Resilience for Healing in the Era of Anti-AAPI Violence
Sunday, May 28, 2023
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Class/Workshop
Eth-Noh-Tec
Oakland Asian Cultural Center
On Sunday, May 28th, from 2pm to 5pm, six professional Asian American storytellers, co-hosted by Eth-Noh-Tec and Oakland Asian Cultural Center, will share their stories of discrimination and the outcomes that can strengthen our own ability to not only survive, but thrive in this continuing era of anti-Asian hate.
About the Program
A panel will follow facilitated by Russell Jeung, Phd, Professor at Ethnic Studies, SF State and co-founder of StopAAPIHate!
Participants will gather in small groups with the opportunity to share their own stories with compassionate and supportive listening. Counselors will be present in the room.
Finally, there will be a training on how to be a safe witness to support a victim of racial violence. Please join us! A recording will be made for those who are unable to attend in person.
For more information: https://oacc.cc/event/strong-like-bamboo/
