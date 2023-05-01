From the Open-Publishing Newswire

Your Tesla's Destroying the Earth: Silicon Valley Protest to Stop Thacker Pass Lithium Mine

Wednesday, May 03, 2023

8:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Protest

Feather River Action!

Fremont Park, corner of Santa Cruz Ave. and University Dr. in Menlo Park, across from Peet's Coffee. Walking distance from Menlo Park Caltrain.





Take the time to watch the following critical and consequential videos from Max Wilbert of Protect Thacker Pass as he climbs on an excavator to stop the destruction and discusses how the Thacker project reveals deeper problems with this culture, and its treatment of Native Americans and the Earth, and what we can do about it today.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=riKfj-m2k28

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QN2n9MTOusg

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7FAzAE7r5hU

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oCq4sFlr9wU&t=14s



We demand *Real Solutions* to the climate crisis NOW! Protect Thacker Pass! Protect all of us!

Tearing up sacred Native American land with excavators to build lithium batteries for electric cars is most certainly *NOT* green. In the last couple of weeks, wilderness has started to be torn apart so Elon Musk can get richer, and the rest of us left poorer and on a planet with a terrifying, unstable climate. Let's take our anger about the climate crisis to Silicon Valley where corporate executives who are driving this catastrophe live in luxury. Enough is Enough.