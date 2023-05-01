top
Your Tesla's Destroying the Earth: Silicon Valley Protest to Stop Thacker Pass Lithium Mine

sm_screenshot_2023-05-01_at_9.51.01_pm.jpg
original image (2586x932)
Date:
Wednesday, May 03, 2023
Time:
8:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Feather River Action!
Email:
Location Details:
Fremont Park, corner of Santa Cruz Ave. and University Dr. in Menlo Park, across from Peet's Coffee. Walking distance from Menlo Park Caltrain.
Tearing up sacred Native American land with excavators to build lithium batteries for electric cars is most certainly *NOT* green. In the last couple of weeks, wilderness has started to be torn apart so Elon Musk can get richer, and the rest of us left poorer and on a planet with a terrifying, unstable climate. Let's take our anger about the climate crisis to Silicon Valley where corporate executives who are driving this catastrophe live in luxury. Enough is Enough.

Take the time to watch the following critical and consequential videos from Max Wilbert of Protect Thacker Pass as he climbs on an excavator to stop the destruction and discusses how the Thacker project reveals deeper problems with this culture, and its treatment of Native Americans and the Earth, and what we can do about it today.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=riKfj-m2k28
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QN2n9MTOusg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7FAzAE7r5hU
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oCq4sFlr9wU&t=14s

We demand *Real Solutions* to the climate crisis NOW! Protect Thacker Pass! Protect all of us!
Brought to you by Feather River Action! : Defending the Feather River Region from Harm and Building Community. More info at http://featherriveraction.org
For more information: http://protectthackerpass.org
Added to the calendar on Mon, May 1, 2023 10:13PM
§
by Feather River Action!
Mon, May 1, 2023 10:13PM
screenshot_2023-05-01_at_10.10.29_pm.png
http://protectthackerpass.org
