Sea Change: An Atlas of Islands in a Rising Ocean with author Christina Gerhardt

Tuesday, May 23, 2023

7:00 PM - 8:30 PM

Speaker

The Green Arcade

415-431-6800

3rd Floor Edward McRoskey Loft

1687 Market Street

San Francisco, CA 94103

Book launch party for Sea Change: An Atlas of Islands in a Rising Ocean with author and environmental journalist Christina Gerhardt whose book was named one of the Best Science Books of 2023 by the New Scientist. This immersive portal to islands around the world highlights the impacts of sea level rise and shimmers with hopeful solutions to combat it.



Interlocutor for the evening will be Kristina Hill, Program Director of the Institute for Urban and Regional Development (IURD) and Associate Professor of Landscape Architecture & Environmental Planning and Urban Design at UC Berkeley.



Atlases are being redrawn as islands are disappearing. What does an island see when the sea rises? Sea Change weaves together essays, maps, art, and poetry to show us—and make us see—island nations in a warming world.



“A stunning atlas of the present and future." - Rebecca Solnit, author of numerous books including Infinite Cities: A Trilogy of Atlases - San Francisco, New Orleans, New York



Christina Gerhardt is Associate Professor at the University of Hawai'i at Mānoa, permanent Senior Fellow at the University of California, Berkeley, and former Barron Professor of Environment and the Humanities at Princeton University. She is also an environmental journalist, and her writing has been published in Grist.org, The Nation, The Progressive, and the Washington Monthly, among other venues.



Event at 7pm - doors at 6:30pm. Please be vaxxed and masks strongly encouraged. (Special guests TBA)