top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 5/14/2023
San Francisco Anti-War

Mothers Day Golden Gate Bridge Walk for Peace

mother_s_day_115t_-_group_-_codepink_-_vista_point_-_gg_bridge_-_fwy_101_-_sf_-_ca_-_20220508.jpg
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, May 14, 2023
Time:
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Toby Blome
Location Details:
Meet at the Plaza on the San Francisco Side of the Golden Gate Bridge. BE GREEN AND CARPOOL
See http://tripplanner.transit.511.org for public transit options.
Golden Gate Transit Buses 10, 70, 80
and SF Muni Bus 28 stop at the bridge (SF side).
CODEPINK returns to the Golden Gate Bridge!

Sunday, May 14, Noon, Mother’s Day Bridge Walk for Peace

Let’s again pay tribute to the original meaning of “Mother’s Day,” a global call to ABOLISH WAR:

We’ll read: Julia Ward Howe’s (1870) Mother’s Day Proclamation

Let’s also pay tribute to our SF troubadour, Francis Collins (center back row of photo), who died last year:

We’ll sing John Lennon’s Imagine, one of Francis’ favorite songs!
Francis Collins Presente!

Bring your mamas & grandmamas, sons & daughters, and grandchildren….bring the entire family, and friends too! War is not healthy for children and other living things!

ABOLISH WAR NOW!

War poisons earth, air, water and people.

Peace in Ukraine, Peace Everywhere!
Added to the calendar on Sun, Apr 30, 2023 9:36PM
§
by Toby Blome
Sun, Apr 30, 2023 9:36PM
dsc_5973_copy.jpeg
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$20.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code