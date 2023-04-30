From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Mothers Day Golden Gate Bridge Walk for Peace
Date:
Sunday, May 14, 2023
Time:
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Toby Blome
Location Details:
Meet at the Plaza on the San Francisco Side of the Golden Gate Bridge. BE GREEN AND CARPOOL
See http://tripplanner.transit.511.org for public transit options.
Golden Gate Transit Buses 10, 70, 80
and SF Muni Bus 28 stop at the bridge (SF side).
See http://tripplanner.transit.511.org for public transit options.
Golden Gate Transit Buses 10, 70, 80
and SF Muni Bus 28 stop at the bridge (SF side).
CODEPINK returns to the Golden Gate Bridge!
Sunday, May 14, Noon, Mother’s Day Bridge Walk for Peace
Let’s again pay tribute to the original meaning of “Mother’s Day,” a global call to ABOLISH WAR:
We’ll read: Julia Ward Howe’s (1870) Mother’s Day Proclamation
Let’s also pay tribute to our SF troubadour, Francis Collins (center back row of photo), who died last year:
We’ll sing John Lennon’s Imagine, one of Francis’ favorite songs!
Francis Collins Presente!
Bring your mamas & grandmamas, sons & daughters, and grandchildren….bring the entire family, and friends too! War is not healthy for children and other living things!
ABOLISH WAR NOW!
War poisons earth, air, water and people.
Peace in Ukraine, Peace Everywhere!
Sunday, May 14, Noon, Mother’s Day Bridge Walk for Peace
Let’s again pay tribute to the original meaning of “Mother’s Day,” a global call to ABOLISH WAR:
We’ll read: Julia Ward Howe’s (1870) Mother’s Day Proclamation
Let’s also pay tribute to our SF troubadour, Francis Collins (center back row of photo), who died last year:
We’ll sing John Lennon’s Imagine, one of Francis’ favorite songs!
Francis Collins Presente!
Bring your mamas & grandmamas, sons & daughters, and grandchildren….bring the entire family, and friends too! War is not healthy for children and other living things!
ABOLISH WAR NOW!
War poisons earth, air, water and people.
Peace in Ukraine, Peace Everywhere!
Added to the calendar on Sun, Apr 30, 2023 9:36PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network