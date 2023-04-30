Mothers Day Golden Gate Bridge Walk for Peace

Date:

Sunday, May 14, 2023

Time:

12:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Toby Blome

Location Details:

CODEPINK returns to the Golden Gate Bridge!



Sunday, May 14, Noon, Mother’s Day Bridge Walk for Peace



Let’s again pay tribute to the original meaning of “Mother’s Day,” a global call to ABOLISH WAR:



We’ll read: Julia Ward Howe’s (1870) Mother’s Day Proclamation



Let’s also pay tribute to our SF troubadour, Francis Collins (center back row of photo), who died last year:



We’ll sing John Lennon’s Imagine, one of Francis’ favorite songs!

Francis Collins Presente!



Bring your mamas & grandmamas, sons & daughters, and grandchildren….bring the entire family, and friends too! War is not healthy for children and other living things!



ABOLISH WAR NOW!



War poisons earth, air, water and people.



Peace in Ukraine, Peace Everywhere!