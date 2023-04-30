From the Open-Publishing Calendar
France's Undocumented Demand Recognition and Rights
Opposition to laws proposed by rightist prime minister
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono PhotoOn Saturday 29th, over 10,000 people protested in Paris over cruel immigration laws proposed by Prime Minister Gerald Darmanin. The march, separated into the various protesting groups, started at Republic Place worked, its way down one of the major adjoining avenues with a huge number of waving flags, drumming and African dancing. A majority of the marchers were immigrants, the undocumented and those that had not drowned making their way from the African continent.
Also marching were domestic workers, food delivery people, and laborers who worked "in the black", outside of labor laws and benefits.
If you are looking for France's version of Lindsey Graham, Jim Jordan and Donald Trump all rolled into one, look no farther than Gerald Darmanin, Macron's Minister of the Interior.
In France the interior ministry has significant control over police forces. While taking strong actions against numerous incidents of Islamic terrorism in France, he has been an enemy of Islamic, Arab, and LGBT rights in general.
Accused by multiple women but never tried for rape, he has become a spokesman for what is call here with a straight face the "forces of order." Due to drought, artificial water basins have been dug in the countryside. Environmentalists consider these environmentally destructive.
Recently, there was a large protest by about 3000 environmentalists at a basin near the village of Saint Soline. They were met by 2000 police in helicopters, military vehicles, and lots of tear gas and flash bang grenades. Some protesters were seriously injured and the police is accused of preventing medics from reaching them. At last report, some are between life and death. This was Darmarin's work. His reaction is to emphasize reports of wounded police and coin a new phrase for characterizing the opposition as "intellectual terrorists."
As in the US, "conservatives" seek to deny immigrants the benefits of middle class life while welcoming them to do the low paid menial work. Darmanin's latest stunt is to propose laws that provide one year work permits to the undocumented and then kick them out of the country after a year if they don't obtain a new permit, regardless of children, family ties, etc.
Saturday was a protest against this cruel law.
See all high resolution photos here.
