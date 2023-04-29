From the Open-Publishing Calendar
The City Budget: More Money for Police is certain but what about Transit and Health Care
Date:
Thursday, May 11, 2023
Time:
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Tes Welborn
Location Details:
This will be a hybrid meeting. • Join us in person at Flywheel Coffee Roasters, 672 Stanyan Street (between Haight and Page) or join us online. Please note that seating is limited.
• To join the meeting online, copy this link:
https://zoom.us/j/97001985280?pwd=Nkx2UVFPSTRVWGVXUVZEbFRk
b0xwQT09
• Or, with the Zoom app: Meeting ID: 970 0198 5280
Passcode: 333544
• Zoom also provides telephone numbers. These are NOT toll-free.
Check with your phone company before you incur charges.
• The closest number is: +1 669 900 6833 (San Jose)
Meeting ID: 970 0198 5280
Passcode: 333544
This month HANC will focus on the City budget. Three guests will join us to go through the key issues. Supervisor Budget Chair Connie Chan, from District 1, Debbi Lerman, Director of the San Francisco Human Services Network, a coalition of some 50 faith and community based non-profit health and human services providers, and Tim Redmond, Editor and Founder of 48 Hills, who has reported on San Francisco politics, including budget politics for some 40 years.
The City's revenue outlook has deteriorated with this year's projected budget deficit of some $290 million, and the projected five year deficit to a whopping $1.3 Billion. The expected shortfall was reported BEFORE the Mayor proposed a $27 million to supplement the police department's current $713 million allocation AND a new labor contract adding $167 million over the next 3 years, providing a 10% increase in pay for the police. For every other department the Mayor has asked for a 10% CUT.
MUNI is on the fiscal ropes facing major revenue shortfalls and it is as yet unclear if the Mayor budget will address the need for critical transit funding. Can San Francisco exist without public transit? With Laguna Honda and the public health system under extreme stress will the Mayor's budget address increased funding to meet these critical needs?
For more information: http://www.hanc-sf.org
