The City Budget: More Money for Police is certain but what about Transit and Health Care

Date:

Thursday, May 11, 2023

Time:

7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Type:

Meeting

Organizer/Author:

Tes Welborn

Location Details:

This month HANC will focus on the City budget. Three guests will join us to go through the key issues. Supervisor Budget Chair Connie Chan, from District 1, Debbi Lerman, Director of the San Francisco Human Services Network, a coalition of some 50 faith and community based non-profit health and human services providers, and Tim Redmond, Editor and Founder of 48 Hills, who has reported on San Francisco politics, including budget politics for some 40 years.



The City's revenue outlook has deteriorated with this year's projected budget deficit of some $290 million, and the projected five year deficit to a whopping $1.3 Billion. The expected shortfall was reported BEFORE the Mayor proposed a $27 million to supplement the police department's current $713 million allocation AND a new labor contract adding $167 million over the next 3 years, providing a 10% increase in pay for the police. For every other department the Mayor has asked for a 10% CUT.



MUNI is on the fiscal ropes facing major revenue shortfalls and it is as yet unclear if the Mayor budget will address the need for critical transit funding. Can San Francisco exist without public transit? With Laguna Honda and the public health system under extreme stress will the Mayor's budget address increased funding to meet these critical needs?