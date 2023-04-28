From the Open-Publishing Calendar
May Day 2023: International Workers Day, An Online Celebration
Date:
Saturday, May 06, 2023
Time:
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Speak Out Now
Location Details:
Online meeting, see website for details
May Day is the celebration of the global struggles of the working class in the fight for a better world for all. As we face the growing challenges in front of us, let’s remember that we are not alone in our fight, and that the working class of the world is confronting the same enemy. We can draw inspiration from the bravery and determination of workers everywhere, past and present.
Join us for a celebration of May Day, honoring the struggles of the past and recognizing those that lie ahead.
For more information: https://speakoutsocialists.org/05-06-23-th/
Added to the calendar on Fri, Apr 28, 2023 8:11PM
