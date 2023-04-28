May Day 2023: International Workers Day, An Online Celebration

Date:

Saturday, May 06, 2023

Time:

11:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Speak Out Now

Location Details:

Online meeting, see website for details

May Day is the celebration of the global struggles of the working class in the fight for a better world for all. As we face the growing challenges in front of us, let’s remember that we are not alone in our fight, and that the working class of the world is confronting the same enemy. We can draw inspiration from the bravery and determination of workers everywhere, past and present.



Join us for a celebration of May Day, honoring the struggles of the past and recognizing those that lie ahead.