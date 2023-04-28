top
sm_1847_v0.jpg
original image (940x470)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, May 13, 2023
Time:
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Concert/Show
Organizer/Author:
West End Arts District
Email:
Location Details:
The Healing Garden
1435 Webster Street
Alameda, CA 94501
West End Arts District and ArtReach invite you to experience creative works from the incarcerated population on death row at San Quentin State Prison in California. The Art of San Quentin exhibit explores the healing and redemptive properties of artmaking. Experiencing the work of these accomplished and resourceful artists helps to break down stereotypes, and initiate dialogue about mass incarceration and capital punishment.

Visitors can explore the visual art exhibit by starting at The Healing Garden. For those who hope to catch the live performance elements, we recommend you sign up for one of the free guided art walks.

The guided art walks will take visitors a short distance along Webster Street to witness visual art, live performance, and film. Reservations are strongly encouraged to participate in the 45-minute guided art walk.

Guided Art Walks: 5:30pm-6:15pm & 6:30pm-7:15pm
RSVP: artofsanquentin.eventbrite.com

Selections of the exhibit will be on display at the Fireside Lounge (http://www.thefiresidelounge.com) in Alameda for two months. While the event is free and open to the public; note that the Fireside Lounge is only accessible for adults 21 years and older.

Select art pieces are viewable now at http://www.WestEndArtsDistrict.org and will be available for purchase online and during the event. All proceeds from the sale of artwork goes directly to the artists.

For more information about the Art of San Quentin, please visit http://www.WestEndArtsDistrict.org.

Art of San Quentin is sponsored by East Bay Open Studios, Frank Bette Center for the Arts, West Alameda Business Association, and Digifli.

Free
For more information: https://www.westendartsdistrict.org
Added to the calendar on Fri, Apr 28, 2023 7:37PM
