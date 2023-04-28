From the Open-Publishing Newswire

Special Screening of the acclaimed documentary: Tales of the Grim Sleeper

Date:

Saturday, May 13, 2023

Time:

12:30 PM - 3:00 PM

Event Type:

Screening

Organizer/Author:

Jane Welford

Email:

Phone:

415 626-4114

Location Details:

St. Francis Lutheran Church

152 Church Street

San Francisco (near the Safeway on Market Street and 14th)

Doors open at 12:30

Light refreshments and networking

Film begins promptly at 1pm

Tales of the Grim Sleeper

