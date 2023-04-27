From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Cesar Chavez Day Parade and Festival
Date:
Saturday, April 29, 2023
Time:
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
https://cesarchavezday.org/
Location Details:
Dolores Park at 19th & Dolores Street
San Francisco
San Francisco
Cesar Chavez Day Parade and Festival
Saturday, April 29, 2023
11:00 AM - 12:00 noon
San Francisco, CA
Begins at Dolores Park at 19th & Dolores Street
Travels to Mission Street southbound t 24th Street
eastbound to Folsom Street
Cesar Chavez Festival
Saturday, April 29, 2023
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
24th Street between Folsom Street and Bryant
https://cesarchavezday.org/
Saturday, April 29, 2023
11:00 AM - 12:00 noon
San Francisco, CA
Begins at Dolores Park at 19th & Dolores Street
Travels to Mission Street southbound t 24th Street
eastbound to Folsom Street
Cesar Chavez Festival
Saturday, April 29, 2023
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
24th Street between Folsom Street and Bryant
https://cesarchavezday.org/
For more information: https://cesarchavezday.org/
Added to the calendar on Thu, Apr 27, 2023 1:11PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network