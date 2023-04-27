top
U.S. Womyn

#ERANow: Historic Senate Vote on Equal Rights Amendment & Press Conference Livestreams

Date:
Thursday, April 27, 2023
Time:
9:30 AM - 3:30 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
ERA Coalition
Location Details:
Online via livestream
Watch the Senate vote for a permanent sex equality guarantee on SJ Res 4: Removing the deadline for the ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment (https://www.congress.gov/bill/118th-congress/senate-joint-resolution/4).

The time for the Senate vote on the Motion to Proceed on SJ Res 4 - the resolution to affirm the validity of the Equal Rights Amendment - has been moved up to 9:30 a.m. PT / 12:30 p.m. ET. (Previously on the schedule tentatively for 2 p.m. ET.)

We hope to catch you on social media for the livestream of the Senate vote on SJ Res 4 and the press conference on Thursday afternoon. You can watch alongside your friends and fellow ERA supporters on the ERA Coalition Facebook page, YouTube channel, or Twitter feed. Check out our links below, and we'll see you there in the comment section!

Mark your calendars (times are estimates and subject to change due to Senate schedules):

--Vote on SJ Res 4: Thursday, 9:30 AM / 12:30 PM ET

--Press conference: Thursday, noon PT / 3 PM ET


LIVESTREAMS:

FB: https://www.facebook.com/eracoalition

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@eracoalition/streams

Twitter: https://twitter.com/eracoalition


ABOUT: ERA Coalition

https://www.facebook.com/eracoalition

The Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) was passed by Congress in 1972, and sent to the states for ratification. It was initially given a time limit of 7 years to ratify, later extended to 10 years. During this time 35 states ratified, just three states short of the 38 needed for the amendment to be added to the Constitution.

The ERA is introduced in Congress in each Congressional Session. There are currently two sets of bills introduced to secure constitutional equality. A fresh start of the ERA with new wording, as well as a resolution to remove the time line that halted the progress of the first campaign.

Society has changed in the past forty years and many concerns that hindered ratification are now obsolete, while the need for an effective and permanent sex equality guarantee remains. We bring the experience and wisdom of the veteran activists together with the energy and social media skills of a new generation to build a successful coalition effort for passage and ratification of the ERA
https://www.facebook.com/eracoalition
Added to the calendar on Thu, Apr 27, 2023 12:10AM
by ERA Coalition
Thu, Apr 27, 2023 12:10AM
https://www.facebook.com/eracoalition
