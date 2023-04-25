There will be a panel on the CIA AFL-CIO attack on Mexico City Ford Assembly workers on January 8, 1980. It injured many workers and killed one auto worker. It has been covered up by the AFL-CIO and UAW leadership since it took place.Panel: The global role of the AFL-CIO: challenges for the new UAWChanging the UAW’s Culture? You may want to read this banned book!SATURDAY, APRIL 29, 2023 AT 12:30 PM PDTDiscussion with UAW-Ford retiree Rob McKenzie about his book, "El Golpe - US Labor, the CIA and the Coup at Ford in Mexico."Over the past year, UAW members fought for and won the right to directly elect their national and regional officers. Against all odds, they elected a reform slate into positions of power, including the President. This unprecedented action was a response by workers who were fed up with a union bureaucracy that they concluded was serving the companies at their expense. In Mexico, they have a name for this: "protection unions" which, behind the workers' backs, negotiated self-serving "protection contracts." In Mexico, like in the UAW, there's been a decades-long rebellion against the sell-outs. Here's the back story to a 1990 rebellion by Mexican Ford workers which ended in bloodshed and death. The UAW and AFL-CIO bureaucrats - in cahoots with the US government - were on the wrong side. How do we know we will be on the right side now? Join us for an informative discussion with former UAW Local 879 (Ford Minneapolis-St Paul) President Rob McKenzie, who fought against the leadership to support the Mexican Ford workersUAW Members:Changing the UAW’s Culture? You may want to read this banned book!As we overhaul the UAW’s culture, we need to understand our Union’s past. In the era of globalization, we need a strategic understanding of the UAW’s role – and the role of the AFL-CIO – in their approach to building solidarity with autoworkers –across our southern border, and beyond.Rob McKenzie, a retired Ford worker and a former President of UAW Local 879 in St Paul, MN, spent the first five years of his retirement doing just that. He published his findings in 2022, describing a heroic fight by Mexican FORD workers in 1990 to overcome their pro-management union. Their struggle won the support of UAW members at Ford Twin Cities Assembly. It ended when hundreds of armed goons rushed the plant to crush the workers “sit-down,” shooting nine, and killing one.McKenzie didn’t accept the official explanation of what went down, so he began a years-long investigation to uncover the truth. His findings took him further than he expected – right to the doorsteps of the AFL-CIO, the CIA, and a government-funded outfit linking the two: AIFLD (American Institute for Free Labor Development).The UAW leadership tried to block his research and has since shunned the book: El Golpe – US Labor, the CIA and the Coup at Ford in Mexico. It’s time to open its pages, to learn what we need to know as we build a union founded on the principle, “Solidarity knows no borders.”Join us on Zoom - 3:30 pm ET - Saturday, April 29 with Spanish Text NarrationThe webinar will feature McKenzie in a discussion with Frank Hammer, retired UAW-GM worker, and former President and Chairman of UAW Local 909, Warren MI. Hammer, a New Directions activist in Reg. 1, has his own connections with AIFLD. His brother was an AIFLD operative who was assassinated in El Salvador in 1981. The story of AIFLD’s role, and the assassination, is featured in Chapter 4 of McKenzie’s book.The AFL-CIO CIA Attack and Murder Of Mexico City Ford Workers & El GolpeAFL-CIO International Operations in Mexico - Old Wine in a New Bottle? By Frank HammerThe Coup’ at Ford: Political Intrigue Across Borders$4 A Day, No Way!‘The January 8, 1990 Coup’ at Ford: Political Intrigue Across Borders-‘The Coup’ at Ford: Political Intrigue Across BordersThe AFL-CIO CIA Attack and Murder Of Mexico City Ford Workers & El GolpeRevisiting AFL-CIO Interventionist Activities in Latin America | Rubenstein 149Assassinations, The AFL-CIO, AIFLD, Solidarity Center & NED With Frank HammerThe AFL-CIO, NED & US Labor Imperialism With Kim ScipesKim Scipes on The AFL-CIO's Secret War against Developing Country Workers:Solidarity or SabotageThe AFL-CIO, Privatization, Ukraine, NED & ImperialismUS Capitalism, The Ukraine & Imperialism With George WrightUS Privatization Of Ukraine, Puerto Rico, PG&E & The Natalie Jeresko Ana Montosantos ConnectionsCIA and American Labor: The Subversion of the AFL-CIO's Foreign PolicyVictor Reuther Solidarity of Subversion AFL-CIO CIA