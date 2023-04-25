top
Americas
Indybay
Americas International Labor & Workers

Panel On The CIA AFL-CIO Murderous Attack On Mexico City Ford Assembly Worker In 1980

Date:
Saturday, April 29, 2023
Time:
12:30 AM - 2:30 AM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
LEPAIO
Location Details:
Join us on Zoom with Spanish Text Narration
https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUpf-yvpzwtHtUuLoNGYKEWxySYgK5gLnOr
There will be a panel on the CIA AFL-CIO attack on Mexico City Ford Assembly workers on January 8, 1980. It injured many workers and killed one auto worker. It has been covered up by the AFL-CIO and UAW leadership since it took place.

Changing the UAW’s Culture? You may want to read this banned book!

SATURDAY, APRIL 29, 2023 AT 12:30 PM PDT

Discussion with UAW-Ford retiree Rob McKenzie about his book, "El Golpe - US Labor, the CIA and the Coup at Ford in Mexico."

Over the past year, UAW members fought for and won the right to directly elect their national and regional officers. Against all odds, they elected a reform slate into positions of power, including the President. This unprecedented action was a response by workers who were fed up with a union bureaucracy that they concluded was serving the companies at their expense. In Mexico, they have a name for this: "protection unions" which, behind the workers' backs, negotiated self-serving "protection contracts." In Mexico, like in the UAW, there's been a decades-long rebellion against the sell-outs. Here's the back story to a 1990 rebellion by Mexican Ford workers which ended in bloodshed and death. The UAW and AFL-CIO bureaucrats - in cahoots with the US government - were on the wrong side. How do we know we will be on the right side now? Join us for an informative discussion with former UAW Local 879 (Ford Minneapolis-St Paul) President Rob McKenzie, who fought against the leadership to support the Mexican Ford workers

UAW Members:
As we overhaul the UAW’s culture, we need to understand our Union’s past. In the era of globalization, we need a strategic understanding of the UAW’s role – and the role of the AFL-CIO – in their approach to building solidarity with autoworkers –across our southern border, and beyond.

Rob McKenzie, a retired Ford worker and a former President of UAW Local 879 in St Paul, MN, spent the first five years of his retirement doing just that. He published his findings in 2022, describing a heroic fight by Mexican FORD workers in 1990 to overcome their pro-management union. Their struggle won the support of UAW members at Ford Twin Cities Assembly. It ended when hundreds of armed goons rushed the plant to crush the workers “sit-down,” shooting nine, and killing one.

McKenzie didn’t accept the official explanation of what went down, so he began a years-long investigation to uncover the truth. His findings took him further than he expected – right to the doorsteps of the AFL-CIO, the CIA, and a government-funded outfit linking the two: AIFLD (American Institute for Free Labor Development).

The UAW leadership tried to block his research and has since shunned the book: El Golpe – US Labor, the CIA and the Coup at Ford in Mexico. It’s time to open its pages, to learn what we need to know as we build a union founded on the principle, “Solidarity knows no borders.”
Join us on Zoom - 3:30 pm ET - Saturday, April 29 with Spanish Text Narration
https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUpf-yvpzwtHtUuLoNGYKEWxySYgK5gLnOr

The webinar will feature McKenzie in a discussion with Frank Hammer, retired UAW-GM worker, and former President and Chairman of UAW Local 909, Warren MI. Hammer, a New Directions activist in Reg. 1, has his own connections with AIFLD. His brother was an AIFLD operative who was assassinated in El Salvador in 1981. The story of AIFLD’s role, and the assassination, is featured in Chapter 4 of McKenzie’s book.

https://youtu.be/b5E7Db7rYxU

AFL-CIO International Operations in Mexico - Old Wine in a New Bottle? By Frank Hammer
https://youtu.be/UqHGFJyBghg

The Coup’ at Ford: Political Intrigue Across Borders
https://mexicosolidarityproject.org/voices/73/

$4 A Day, No Way!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2AYs8HA6DwQ

‘The Coup’ at Ford: Political Intrigue Across Borders
https://mexicosolidarityproject.org/voices/73/

https://youtu.be/b5E7Db7rYxU

Revisiting AFL-CIO Interventionist Activities in Latin America | Rubenstein 149
https://www.lawcha.org/wp-content/uploads/LAWCHAProgram_FINAL.pdf

Assassinations, The AFL-CIO, AIFLD, Solidarity Center & NED With Frank Hammer
https://youtu.be/4w-24vu7Jro

The AFL-CIO, NED & US Labor Imperialism With Kim Scipes
https://youtu.be/u-n1Neu5qwM

Kim Scipes on The AFL-CIO's Secret War against Developing Country Workers:
Solidarity or Sabotage
https://youtu.be/WzUsLrlie_Q

The AFL-CIO, Privatization, Ukraine, NED & Imperialism
https://youtu.be/ctm4c_OnRYU

US Capitalism, The Ukraine & Imperialism With George Wright
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ilaiwLrziyM

US Privatization Of Ukraine, Puerto Rico, PG&E & The Natalie Jeresko Ana Montosantos Connections
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rvHNktE-kAA

CIA and American Labor: The Subversion of the AFL-CIO's Foreign Policy
https://archive.org/stream/CIAAndAmericanLabor/CIA%20and%20American%20Labor_djvu.txt

Victor Reuther Solidarity of Subversion AFL-CIO CIA
https://www.cia.gov/library/readingroom/docs/CIA-RDP88-01350R000200420037-8.pdf
Added to the calendar on Tue, Apr 25, 2023 2:30PM
Mexico City Ford Workers Marching For Justice
by LEPAIO
Tue, Apr 25, 2023 2:30PM
The CIA and AFL-CIO financed and organize a gang of 150 thugs to attack the Mexico City Ford assembly plant. The UAW bureucracy helped cover up this crime that led to many beating and the death of a Ford Assembly workers. This forum will look at this history and bringing accountability to the AFL-CIO and UAW.
Mexico Ford Workers Protesting the CIA AFL-CIO Attack & Murder
by LEPAIO
Tue, Apr 25, 2023 2:30PM
Mexico City Ford assembly workers and their militant union protested the murderous attack that led to the death of a Ford Assembly workers. The AFL-CIO leadership helped cover up the murder then and now. AFL-CIO Liz Schuler was on the board of the National Endowment For Democracy which is giving $75 million to the AFL-CIO Solidarity Center for International operations in more than 60 countries.
