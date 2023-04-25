Fort McDermitt and Pyramid Lake Paiute are offering prayers, and blocking lithium mine construction by Lithium Americas of Canada, at the Paiute Massacre Site in northern Nevada. "They are digging right into the massacre site."

By Brenda NorrellCensored News"They are digging right into the massacre site."President Biden calls this 'green energy' for electric vehicle batteries. The federal court said BLM's permit is illegal and allowed the mine to proceed anyway. Construction has been blocked for five hours, Tuesday, April 25, 2023, 11 am Nevada time.Photos courtesy FacebookWatch live: