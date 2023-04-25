top
U.S. Environment & Forest Defense Racial Justice

Paiute Blocking Lithium Mine on Paiute Massacre Site in Nevada

by Brenda Norrell
Tue, Apr 25, 2023 11:17AM
Fort McDermitt and Pyramid Lake Paiute are offering prayers, and blocking lithium mine construction by Lithium Americas of Canada, at the Paiute Massacre Site in northern Nevada. "They are digging right into the massacre site."
sm_screenshot_2023-04-25_11.23.56_am.jpg
original image (663x501)
By Brenda Norrell
Censored News

Fort McDermitt and Pyramid Lake Paiute are offering prayers, and blocking lithium mine construction by Lithium Americas of Canada, at the Paiute Massacre Site in northern Nevada.

"They are digging right into the massacre site."

President Biden calls this 'green energy' for electric vehicle batteries. The federal court said BLM's permit is illegal and allowed the mine to proceed anyway. Construction has been blocked for five hours, Tuesday, April 25, 2023, 11 am Nevada time.

Photos courtesy Facebook


Watch live:
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2023/04/now-paiute-blocking-lithium-mine.html
For more information: https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2023/04/now...
§
by Brenda Norrell
Tue, Apr 25, 2023 11:17AM
sm_343301602_530639129249698_3574005103237204350_n.jpg
original image (526x935)
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2023/04/now...
§
by Brenda Norrell
Tue, Apr 25, 2023 11:17AM
sm_342873211_964939867834222_1598124300625969172_n.jpg
original image (526x526)
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2023/04/now...
