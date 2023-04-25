From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Paiute Blocking Lithium Mine on Paiute Massacre Site in Nevada
Fort McDermitt and Pyramid Lake Paiute are offering prayers, and blocking lithium mine construction by Lithium Americas of Canada, at the Paiute Massacre Site in northern Nevada. "They are digging right into the massacre site."
By Brenda Norrell
Censored News
Fort McDermitt and Pyramid Lake Paiute are offering prayers, and blocking lithium mine construction by Lithium Americas of Canada, at the Paiute Massacre Site in northern Nevada.
"They are digging right into the massacre site."
President Biden calls this 'green energy' for electric vehicle batteries. The federal court said BLM's permit is illegal and allowed the mine to proceed anyway. Construction has been blocked for five hours, Tuesday, April 25, 2023, 11 am Nevada time.
Photos courtesy Facebook
Watch live:
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2023/04/now-paiute-blocking-lithium-mine.html
Censored News
Fort McDermitt and Pyramid Lake Paiute are offering prayers, and blocking lithium mine construction by Lithium Americas of Canada, at the Paiute Massacre Site in northern Nevada.
"They are digging right into the massacre site."
President Biden calls this 'green energy' for electric vehicle batteries. The federal court said BLM's permit is illegal and allowed the mine to proceed anyway. Construction has been blocked for five hours, Tuesday, April 25, 2023, 11 am Nevada time.
Photos courtesy Facebook
Watch live:
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2023/04/now-paiute-blocking-lithium-mine.html
For more information: https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2023/04/now...
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network