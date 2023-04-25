From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Clanging Pots and Pans Throughout France Rattle French President
Sonorous demonstrations against Macron at City Halls throughout France
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono PhotoThey call it a "casserolade" but this time it's not about "boeuf bourginion" or "coq au vin" but about the "salaud" (bastard) Emmanuel Macron. People protested by making a lot of noise at City Halls throught the country by banging kitchen utensils against pots and pans (and a cheese grater). Casserole "concerts" were also heard in various Parisian neighborhoods.
The protests are yet more actions against the Government's raming through by legislative maneuvre an increase in France's official retirement age.
While the action at Paris City Hall was by only about 1000 people, not large by Paris standards, it clearly rattled the government. This was indicated by the inappropriately large police presense, several brandishing assault weapons. Also, the "City of Light" apparently did not feel it necessary to turn on the many street lamps in the city's most important square for the 8pm demonstration.
