International Labor & Workers

Clanging Pots and Pans Throughout France Rattle French President

by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Apr 25, 2023 2:36AM
Sonorous demonstrations against Macron at City Halls throughout France
sm_01_04114_-850_0746.jpg
original image (1400x1630)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

They call it a "casserolade" but this time it's not about "boeuf bourginion" or "coq au vin" but about the "salaud" (bastard) Emmanuel Macron. People protested by making a lot of noise at City Halls throught the country by banging kitchen utensils against pots and pans (and a cheese grater). Casserole "concerts" were also heard in various Parisian neighborhoods.

The protests are yet more actions against the Government's raming through by legislative maneuvre an increase in France's official retirement age.

While the action at Paris City Hall was by only about 1000 people, not large by Paris standards, it clearly rattled the government. This was indicated by the inappropriately large police presense, several brandishing assault weapons. Also, the "City of Light" apparently did not feel it necessary to turn on the many street lamps in the city's most important square for the 8pm demonstration.
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Apr 25, 2023 2:36AM
sm_02_04114_-858_3153.jpg
original image (1788x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Apr 25, 2023 2:36AM
sm_03_04114_-850_0701.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Apr 25, 2023 2:36AM
sm_04_04114_-850_0713.jpg
original image (1400x1562)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Apr 25, 2023 2:36AM
sm_05_04114_-850_0729.jpg
original image (2106x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Apr 25, 2023 2:36AM
sm_06_04114_-850_0735.jpg
original image (1872x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Apr 25, 2023 2:36AM
sm_07_04114_-850_0758.jpg
original image (2070x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Apr 25, 2023 2:36AM
sm_08_04114_-850_0774.jpg
original image (1400x1954)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Apr 25, 2023 2:36AM
sm_09_04114_-850_0789.jpg
original image (1980x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Apr 25, 2023 2:36AM
sm_10_04114_-858_3168.jpg
original image (1400x1995)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Apr 25, 2023 2:36AM
sm_11_04114_-858_3176.jpg
original image (1400x1955)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Apr 25, 2023 2:36AM
sm_12_04114_-850_0873.jpg
original image (1919x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Apr 25, 2023 2:36AM
sm_13_04114_-858_3184.jpg
original image (2023x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Apr 25, 2023 2:36AM
sm_14_04114_-858_3193.jpg
original image (1938x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Apr 25, 2023 2:36AM
sm_15_04114_-850_0901.jpg
original image (1765x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Apr 25, 2023 2:36AM
sm_16_04114_-850_0908.jpg
original image (1400x1689)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Apr 25, 2023 2:36AM
sm_17_04114_-858_3202.jpg
original image (1865x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Apr 25, 2023 2:36AM
sm_18_04114_-858_3206.jpg
original image (2100x1400)
