HOUSING! - A photo exhibit and reception
Date:
Sunday, May 14, 2023
Time:
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Concert/Show
Organizer/Author:
Class Conscious Photographers
Location Details:
Milpitas Library
160 North Main Street
Milpitas, CA 95035
HOUSING ! - A photo exhibit and reception
In the midst of the greatest concentration of productive wealth in human history in the High Tech industry, we see all around us a relentless escalation in homelessness. Throughout the San Francisco Bay Area, tens of thousands of people are unhoused, hundreds of people die on the streets every year, and the numbers just keep growing.
It is said that these people are “homeless,” but in reality their home is wherever they sleep, be it in a tent, a non-functioning vehicle, or a sheet of cardboard. They are “unhoused.”
Behind every tent and behind every vehicle is a human face – a human being who was once a neighbor, once a co-worker, once a schoolmate, a mother, a father, a daughter, a son. Every human face is a human being with thoughts and feelings, with pain and laughter, with aspirations and dreams.
Housing is a human right! Everyone needs housing!
Reception: Sunday May 14, 2023 at 3-5 pm
Meet the photographers!
Exhibit on display: Monday, April 24 - Saturday, July 1, 2023
Milpitas Library hours: M-Th 10 am - 9 pm, F-Su 10 am - 7 pm
Featured photographers:
Andrés Alvarez, Brooke Anderson, Carlos Ayón, David Bacon, Susana Barron, Onaje Benjamin, Slobodan Dimitrov, Glenda Drew & Jesse Drew, Sharat Lin, Luís Enrique Morales, Eric Nomburg, John Novak, Ronald Orlando, Leopoldo Peña, Tracy Perkins, Yesica Prado, Edward Ramirez, John Urquiza, Ian Whitaker, Joyce Xi
Sponsored by Class Conscious Photographers
For more information: https://www.calendarwiz.com/calendars/popu...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Apr 24, 2023 11:47PM
