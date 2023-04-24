From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Earth Day Celebration & Silent Auction
Date:
Saturday, April 29, 2023
Time:
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Fundraiser
Organizer/Author:
Keep Oakland Beautiful
Location Details:
Humanist Hall, 411 28th Street, Oakland 94608
You are invited to a fun-filled and inspiring evening celebrating a month of keeping Oakland green through Earth Day events and honoring Keep Oakland Beautiful’s small grant awardees. Join us for an outdoor event* featuring delicious food and drinks, music, a silent auction, and a moving program highlighting Oakland community members dedicated to beautifying their communities.
Your ticket proceeds support Keep Oakland Beautiful and comes with food and drinks (unlimited until we run out), entertainment, and light programming for the evening.
-Silent auction (items include concert tickets, local restaurant gift cards, and more).
-Learn more about Keep Oakland Beautiful's work and celebrate past small grant winners and other community members who have made an impact.
-Unlimited food from Cielito Lindo taco truck (6pm until we run out!)
-Raffle with A's tickets
Hear from special guests, Vincent Williams from the Urban Compassion Project and Environmental Justice Advocate/Oakland Council Member Dan Kalb.
Keep Oakland Beautiful is committed to creating an inclusive event. If the ticket price is prohibitive, please contact kob_fundraising [at] keepoaklandbeautiful.org to discuss alternative options.
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/earth-day-202...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Apr 24, 2023 3:07PM
