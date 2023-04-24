3rd Annual Under the Stars: BBQ Celebration

Date:

Saturday, May 20, 2023

Time:

5:00 PM - 7:30 PM

Event Type:

Fundraiser

Organizer/Author:

Ritter Center

Location Details:

San Rafael Elks Lodge

1312 Mission Ave, San Rafael, CA 94901

Join us for our 3rd Annual Under the Stars fundraiser on May 20, 2023!

Two events. One Goal. Help End Homelessness.



Before you settle down for an uncomfortable night sleeping outside, you’re invited to join us for a pre-Sleepout BBQ celebration on the Maple Lawn Terrace at the San Rafael Elks Lodge on Saturday, May 20, from 5:00-7:30 p.m. There's also a special 30-minute speaker meet and greet from 5-5:30pm for honorary ticket holders.



Chef Jim Modesitt from Big Jim's BBQ (as seen on TLC’s BBQ Pitmasters) is serving up his award-winning dishes while guests enjoy lawn games, an auction, a fund-a-need, and awards on the Maple Lawn Terrace. Speaking that evening are Mark Horvath, CEO and Founder of Invisible People, and Gary Naja-Riese, Marin County Director of Homeless Services and Whole Person Care alongside our very own CEO, Mark Shotwell.



After the picnic, those taking part in the Sleepout will return home to prepare for an uncomfortable night of “sleeping out.”



General admission tickets start at $95 per person and are on sale NOW!



Honorary Host Committee and Benefactor tickets are still available.