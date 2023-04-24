top
North Bay
North Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 5/20/2023
North Bay / Marin Health, Housing & Public Services

3rd Annual Under the Stars Sleepout to End Homelessness

sm_2.jpg
original image (1600x900)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, May 20, 2023
Time:
8:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Fundraiser
Organizer/Author:
Ritter Center
Location Details:
Virtual
Join us for our 3rd Annual Under the Stars fundraiser on May 20, 2023!
Two events. One Goal. Help End Homelessness.
We're inviting you, your family, and friends to give up your warm beds for just one night and set up tents or sleeping bags inside or outside of your home and sleepout! Can you last the full night?!

Once you register online you can use our online activity hub to plan your sleepout, learn more about homelessness, and fundraise to help us reach out goal! Plus, we will have a , fundraising incentives, and prizes for the highest fundraisers and best team name!!

To take part in our third annual sleepout, simply register online. You can sign up solo or form teams with family or friends. There is a $25 fee for adults and youth participants ages 6 and older. Children 5 and under are FREE. Once signed up, every participant gets their own fundraising page to edit, with access to coaching emails and tips to help you ask friends and family for donations to sponsor your sleepout. Team member fundraising totals are combined to help reach higher team fundraising milestones.

Every paid participants receives a FREE 2023 branded Under the Stars t-shirt! Additional tees and other merchandise featuring our 2023 badge can be bought from our online store!
For more information: https://rittercenter.akaraisin.com/ui/slee...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Apr 24, 2023 11:44AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$15.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code