3rd Annual Under the Stars Sleepout to End Homelessness

Date:

Saturday, May 20, 2023

Time:

8:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Type:

Fundraiser

Organizer/Author:

Ritter Center

Location Details:

Virtual

Join us for our 3rd Annual Under the Stars fundraiser on May 20, 2023!

Two events. One Goal. Help End Homelessness.

We're inviting you, your family, and friends to give up your warm beds for just one night and set up tents or sleeping bags inside or outside of your home and sleepout! Can you last the full night?!



Once you register online you can use our online activity hub to plan your sleepout, learn more about homelessness, and fundraise to help us reach out goal! Plus, we will have a , fundraising incentives, and prizes for the highest fundraisers and best team name!!



To take part in our third annual sleepout, simply register online. You can sign up solo or form teams with family or friends. There is a $25 fee for adults and youth participants ages 6 and older. Children 5 and under are FREE. Once signed up, every participant gets their own fundraising page to edit, with access to coaching emails and tips to help you ask friends and family for donations to sponsor your sleepout. Team member fundraising totals are combined to help reach higher team fundraising milestones.



Every paid participants receives a FREE 2023 branded Under the Stars t-shirt! Additional tees and other merchandise featuring our 2023 badge can be bought from our online store!