Free Palestine

Date:

Friday, April 28, 2023

Time:

1:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Mothers on the March

Location Details:

Israeli Consulate

456 Montgomery

San Francisco

Join us on the sidewalk in front of the Israeli Consulate with signs, flags, banners and chalking to demand an end to the horror inflicted on Palestinians by the Zionist Israeli government.



FREE PALESTINE!

BOYCOTT, DIVEST AND SANCTION ISRAEL!

BOYCOTT BIRTHRIGHT!

THERE ARE NO “CHOSEN PEOPLE”