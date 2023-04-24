From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Free Palestine
Date:
Friday, April 28, 2023
Time:
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Mothers on the March
Location Details:
Israeli Consulate
456 Montgomery
San Francisco
Join us on the sidewalk in front of the Israeli Consulate with signs, flags, banners and chalking to demand an end to the horror inflicted on Palestinians by the Zionist Israeli government.
FREE PALESTINE!
BOYCOTT, DIVEST AND SANCTION ISRAEL!
BOYCOTT BIRTHRIGHT!
THERE ARE NO “CHOSEN PEOPLE”
Added to the calendar on Mon, Apr 24, 2023 6:43AM
