A's/GAP Billionaire Owner Fisher's Failed Howard Terminal Privatization Deal With ILWU
Billionaire A's owner John Fisher who also owns the GAP has said that they will build a new stadium in La Vegas.
A's/GAP Billionaire Owner John Fisher's Failed Howard Terminal Privatization Deal With ILWU Local 10 Immediate Past President Trent Willis
Billionaire A's and GAP owner John Fisher has bought land in Las Vegas for a new A's stadium and given up on trying to privatize Howard Terminal in the Port of Oakland. The deal which would have provided hundreds of millions of dollars in tax funds for the infrastructure for the stadium was pushed by East Bay Democratic Party politicians and Governor Newsom along with the leadership of the Alameda Labor Council and Alameda Building Trades.
Immediate past ILWU Local 10 president Trent Willis talks about the nature of this billionaire's deal and how it was set up to further enrich Fisher through a land development plan with 3,000 luxury condos. He also discusses why working people and labor need their own political party that will represent the interests of working people and not the billionaires who run the government.
This interview was done on 4/21/23
Additional Media:
ILWU, OEA & Students Rally! Stop Privatization & Union Busting From The Oakland Port To The Schools!
NO Public Money To A's Billionaire Owner John Fisher For Stadium In Port Of Oakland
No Public Money For GAP/A's Billionaire Owner John Fisher' Stadium! ILWU Members & Community Rally & Speak Out
IT'S WAR! The Fight To Stop School Closures In Oakland As Hundreds Rally and March
Build The A’s Stadium In Pacific Heights! Labor Day Rally At Billionaire GAP A's John Fisher's Mansion
Fisher, STOP THE GREED! ILWU 10 & Community Activists Speak Out To Protest Port Theft Privatization
No Excuses Schools: Bad Theory Created KIPP by Amateurs & Backed By SF Billionaire GAP A’s Fisher Family
Oakland Port Privatization Scam By Billionaire John Fisher, Demos & Union Bureaucrats
Who's Selling Whom? The A's Stadium, The Destruction of Howard Terminal In The Port Of Oakland & The Battle In Labor
"It's Insane!" ILWU Longshore Workers & Truckers Challenge Oakland A's Billionaire Owner John Fisher’s Land Grab Of Howard Terminal
Oakland City Council Left In Dark In Coliseum Buy-out By Fisher
Kaplan to A’s: Are you ‘double-timing’ us with Portland?
Maritime, Labor & The A's Stadium At The Port Of Oakland Press Conference 5/13/19
Alameda Labor Council, AFL-CIO Backs Howard Terminal Ballpark for Oakland A's
Andreas Cluver
Maritime, Labor & The A's Stadium At The Port Of Oakland Press Conference
WorkWeek
Production of Labor Video Project
