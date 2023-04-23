Billionaire A's owner John Fisher who also owns the GAP has said that they will build a new stadium in La Vegas.

A's/GAP Billionaire Owner John Fisher's Failed Howard Terminal Privatization Deal With ILWU Local 10 Immediate Past President Trent WillisBillionaire A's and GAP owner John Fisher has bought land in Las Vegas for a new A's stadium and given up on trying to privatize Howard Terminal in the Port of Oakland. The deal which would have provided hundreds of millions of dollars in tax funds for the infrastructure for the stadium was pushed by East Bay Democratic Party politicians and Governor Newsom along with the leadership of the Alameda Labor Council and Alameda Building Trades.Immediate past ILWU Local 10 president Trent Willis talks about the nature of this billionaire's deal and how it was set up to further enrich Fisher through a land development plan with 3,000 luxury condos. He also discusses why working people and labor need their own political party that will represent the interests of working people and not the billionaires who run the government.This interview was done on 4/21/23