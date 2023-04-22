From the Open-Publishing Calendar
French Unions Prepare for Massive May Day Actions
Workers won't allow Macron regime to cut retirement benefits
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono PhotoNow that the Constitutional Council has allowed the law that increases the retirement age by two years, French President Macron might feel that the fight is behind him. That he can now resume prancing around the world as Mr. Europe, work with his big wig bankers pals in Brussels, and be freed from the complaints of those dreary working people. He might be mistaken.
A couple of days ago he was subjected to a "casserole" protest and insultingly said that banging on pots does not change laws. The Prime Minister, Elizabeth Borne, said that "no one has won and no one has lost here." Yeah, right! Macron gave a sort of Clintonesque "I feel your pain and we must all work together for a better France" speech. "My door is always open, we can talk about anything" --except the retirement age. According to one union leader,"he gives us the finger and then holds out his hand, not gonna fly."
For France's powerful unions, the fight is far from over. The photos below show a rehearsal demonstration in front of Paris' City Hall, preparatory to the massive one expected on May Day. It was small by Paris standards, only about 10,000 people.
This morning I went to one of the many bakery shops in the neighborhood to pick up a couple of those incredible croissants for breakfast. A beggar that works this street asked me if I had had a good breakfast yesterday. Shamed, I gave him a couple of coins. This sleek, modern city is still, in many ways, medieval.
See all high resolution photos here.
