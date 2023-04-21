From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Free virtual screening of the documentary film "Sebastia"
Date:
Sunday, April 23, 2023
Time:
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Zoom (Registration link is below)
The film screening will be followed by a discussion with filmmaker Dima Srouji.
Sebastia, a small archaeological town, sits on top of a hill Northwest of Nablus, Palestine surrounded by Shavei Shomron, an illegal Israeli settlement and confiscated agricultural fields of olive groves and apricot trees. This ancient site was excavated multiple times over the last century by colonial archaeologists funded by Zionist individuals and institutions. The first excavation of 1908 led by Harvard University took advantage of Sebastia locals including women, men, and children as cheap labor digging their own land for the sake of biblical archaeology. Each excavation extracted soil and artifacts from the ground, taking what they considered valuable to their home institutions and leaving pottery shards and rubble on the surface. Today, what’s left of the archaeological monuments is contested by the nearby settlement as well as the Israeli military. The Roman Forum is a battlefield, but the locals are incredibly resilient.
1) Email US Congress:
https://act.uscpr.org/a/endmilitaryfunding?contactdata=dn8nPPDbHbVqtTc91WVdZmmEkjcWebANVa5lqGoh7FWKaenxaQSZI0izwqpLkPlDz3Eplc4zlWaFW7cfP7ISHe%2f2GSk7lt0OIbRRALqu+R1X7KEal1s3%2f5tpMAL26UiUvoR3wp74RmMd%2fSBCqdr%2ft+fiF%2f80S7vVynF14vLODZhMW3sRNo9FCijWPaONf+h9&emci=7c5e5972-56d9-ed11-8e8b-00224832eb73&emdi=65d721ac-d9da-ed11-8e8b-00224832eb73&ceid=1631053
https://palestine.salsalabs.org/condemnattacksonaqsa/index.html?eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=77428e6e-ce26-405b-9af3-088360bb75fe
https://palestine.salsalabs.org/supportbowmansandersletter/index.html?eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=67ea87b9-46cb-4016-8b21-e98db3dace55
2) Learn more about Palestine at:
- American Muslims for Palestine (AMP)
- US Campaign for Palestinian Rights (USCPR)
- Rebuilding Alliance
- Adalah Justice Project
- Eyewitness Palestine
- Grassroots Al-Quds
- BDS Movement
- Middle East Children's Alliance (MECA)
- Palestinian American Medical Association (PAMA)
- We Are Not Numbers
- teachpalestine.org
- decolonizepalestine.com
- gazaincontext.com
- palambassador.org
- palestinianyouthmovement.com/sheikh-jarrah
- https://www.gazaunlocked.org/
- https://interactive.aljazeera.com/aje/PalestineRemix/
3) Read the following books:
- Palestine...it is something colonial by Dr. Hatem Bazian
- Palestine: A Four Thousand Year History by Nur Masalha
4) Watch the following films:
- "1948: Creation & Catastrophe" at https://www.1948movie.com/
- "The Price of Oslo"
Episode 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ism-ctaSbw0
Episode 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TgFWEVQTeHM
- "Gaza Fights for Freedom" at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HnZSaKYmP2s
5) Boycott HP, PUMA, Sabra, SodaStream, ZARA, AHAVA, and Airbnb
For more information: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/W...
