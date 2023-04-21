#AbortionRights: Organizing Call to Strategize & Fight for Mifepristone Access

Date:

Wednesday, May 03, 2023

Time:

5:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Teach-In

Organizer/Author:

Women's March

Location Details:

Online organizing call

The life-saving medication, mifepristone, will remain accessible in the immediate future. But we know the case is not settled, and our work is not over.



The Supreme Court has stayed all lower court orders restricting the abortion pill mifepristone as the anti-abortion challenge to the medication works its way through appeals.



Mifepristone is still safe, effective, and AVAILABLE for the time being. This is a win that only happened because we showed up and spoke out. We made it impossible for the Court to uphold this latest far-right attack on our reproductive freedom.



On May 3rd — just after the one-year anniversary of the leak of the disastrous Dobbs decision — Women's March is holding an organizing call to discuss the mifepristone ruling and strategize our next steps.



Join us for this organizing call where we will share analysis and strategize for the fight ahead!