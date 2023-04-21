Danish Defence: Why Is Christian Juhl the Only One Talking About Business Ethics? by Pedro Rodriguez

Signed off and sealed: a deal by the Danish government led by Mette Frederiksen’s Social Democrats and their coalition partners to purchase Israeli weapons systems produced by Elbit Systems has made little noise. There are a number of concerning ethical considerations that are generally being ignored, with only a few dissenting voices daring to break ranks.

The Danish government is in the process of purchasing ATMOS artillery systems developed by Israeli firm Elbit Systems to replace the Ukraine-bound CAESAR canons produced by French firm Nexter. Very few in Denmark are really talking about the troubling ethics behind this deal, the human rights issues and the suffering of the Palestinian people at the hands of the IDF using Elbit-produced weapons systems. DKK 1.7 billion is the price the government has agreed to pay, with the general passivity of Danish civil society and political opposition and the somewhat surprising volte-face from dissenting voices in 2015 suggesting dubious politicking behind the scenes…



An outspoken voice of dissent



Even though the deal with Elbit has highlighted some problematic issues in terms of SRI and business ethics, one would be hard pressed to find any serious opposition, neither in parliament or in the press. This is a far-cry from the huge pressure for an embargo on arms trade with Israel back in 2015 when a similar deal was shut down following public pressure and resolute political opposition. Back then, one of the loudest dissenting voices was that of then-MP, Christian Juhl, at that time spokesperson for the Red-Green Alliance (Enhedslisten). He stated at the time on his Facebook page that it was “embarrassing” for coalition parties to trade arms with Israel in the context of mounting atrocities being committed against Palestinians in Gaza.



Fast-forward 8 years, and Juhl, though no longer a sitting MP, remains an outspoken opponent of any deal with Elbit, though the current geopolitical climate has meant many of the dissenting voices from 2015 seem to have closed ranks around the government this time round. "It is quite surprising that SF and Radikale Venstre approve the purchase of arms from Elbit. In 2015, when I helped reveal that Danish defence was testing Elbit weapons in the Negev desert, Enhedslisten, SF and Radikale Venstre agreed to reject a possible deal. How can both parties credibly criticise Israeli crimes against the Palestinians in the future?" exclaimed Juhl.



This time round, he has remained unshackled by political expectation or moral convenience, steadfastly sticking to his firmly held convictions that no government or private company with a supposed moral compass should be dealing with a firm involved in the violent repression of a minority in an apartheid state.



What is at stake



The admirable provision of the French-made CAESAR self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine to defend itself against continued Russian aggression has undoubtedly left a hole in Denmark’s defence capabilities. The acquisition of Elbit ATMOS guns, and the hurried procurement process behind it, has however left many unanswered questions, not least in terms of political transparency and procedural legitimacy. Danish government officials have argued that switching to the ATMOS following delays in the delivery of the CAESAR due to the war in Ukraine will save money, but this has been debunked by commentators who have pointed out that the same number (19) of the Nexter-made cannons would be $20 million cheaper.



Israeli defence firms have, historically, been off-limits for the Danish government, who has traditionally held in high regard socially responsible investment and business ethics. Israeli firms have often been embroiled in corruption scandals or accused of questionable business practices with little consideration for human rights, especially when it comes to the Palestinian dispute. All the more surprising, then, that Frederiksen’s government has surreptitiously tried to push through the Elbit deal under the radar, with just a few civilian voices alerting the wider public to the absurdity of the affair, considering the public opposition back in 2015, notably from politicians still active in the Folketing today.



In spite of the actions of people like Juhl, the topic is causing little controversy in Denmark, with a startling lack of democratic debate about the consequences of dealing with a firm like Elbit. Compare that to 2015, when Juhl noted that: “obviously the question was too controversial for the moment – short time before the coming general elections in Denmark.” He underlined that it would have been strange for the Danish government to buy weapons from Elbit when at the same time preaching about investment in the illegal Israeli settlements in the West Bank.



Where’s the opposition?



The Danish executive has made clear its intention to make as little noise as possible about its dealings with Elbit, but the total silence from political opposition is alarming. Back in 2015, dissenting voices were easy to come by. Martin Lidegaard, former foreign minister during the mandate of Helle Thorning-Schmidt (2014-2015) and sitting social liberal party (RV) MP stated at the time that: "I have no problem with Israeli companies, but I do have problems with companies that violate international law (...). The company involved (Elbit) has a mixed reputation. The Ministry of Defence needs to be sure that it knows that it is complying with international law.”



Why is he not speaking out today? What is the reason for the silence of opposition parties? Why are Enhedslisten members (Red-Green Alliance) toeing the government line and allowing this deal to go ahead without scrutiny? Why is it left to the pension funds to symbolise consistent opposition and the uphold of business ethics, something that appears to have escaped parliament? “Several Scandinavian pension funds have withdrawn their investments from Elbit Systems / Danske Bank and Deutsche Bank have done the same. The Norwegian oil fund has done the same. The reasons given include Elbit's involvement in illegal settlements and the illegal apartheid wall,” explained Juhl, citing Elbit’s providing of surveillance technology used in illegal Israeli settlements in the West Bank.



Indeed, with violence flaring up again in Israel and the West Bank (at least 84 Palestinians have already been killed in 2023 at the time of writing), the Danish authorities cannot pretend that their about turn regarding the Elbit deal is down to a transformation of Israel’s ethical conduct with regards to Palestinians. The shocking remarks from far-right Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich attest to that.



Juhl has admirably remained committed to his cause in light of the Israeli government’s actions. In February 2023, he once again strongly criticised the Danish government’s decision to buy weapons from the Israeli supplier, concluding that: "Of course we have to help the Ukrainians after the brutal and unacceptable attacks by Russia. But that certainly doesn't mean we should ignore Israel's war crimes and Elbit's role in them when we buy weapons…. Elbit claims that its weapons have been tested in the real world, on Palestinians in Gaza and on Iraqis and Afghans. Elbit is the main supplier of weapons to the Israeli army, and its drones were notably used in Israeli massacres in Gaza in 2014, where 2,200 Palestinians lost their lives, including 551 children.” Others would do well to take note…