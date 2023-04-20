top
Santa Cruz

City Rising: Gentrification and Displacement

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, May 04, 2023
Time:
7:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Our Downtown • Our Future
Location Details:
Resource Center for Nonviolence, 612 Ocean Street, Santa Cruz
To deepen our community understanding of issues concerning housing and development, we invite you to a special screening of...

City Rising: Gentrification and Displacement

Come watch the film with us at the Resource Center for Nonviolence, 612 Ocean Street, Santa Cruz.

The 1 hour film will be followed by audience discussion with tenant-rights attorney Gretchen Regenhardt.

Gretchen Regenhardt worked as an attorney with California Rural Legal Assistance, Watsonville from 1984 until retiring as a Regional Director of Advocacy in early 2020. In that role Gretchen had an intimate view of the impact of escalating housing prices on residents of this community and the failure of local government to address the issue. Gretchen advocates for better housing policy of local government, especially at the county level.

Film produced by KCET, Los Angeles, a PBS affiliate.
For more information: https://www.ourdowntownourfuture.org/so/c0...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Apr 20, 2023 11:09PM
