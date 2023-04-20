top
Santa Cruz Indymedia Labor & Workers

Labor Hope, Labor Reality: Organizing Unions in 2023, An Evening with E. Tammy Kim

sm_labor_hope_labor_reality_organizing_unions_in_2023_an_evening_with_e.tammy_kim.jpg
original image (1192x1566)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Wednesday, May 03, 2023
Time:
5:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
The Humanities Institute
Location Details:
Namaste Lounge (College Nine), UC Santa Cruz
Kresge's Media & Society Series presents:
Labor Hope, Labor Reality: Organizing Unions in 2023
An Evening with E. Tammy Kim

Wednesday, May 3, at 5:30pm
Namaste Lounge (College Nine)

New Yorker writer and co-host of the podcast Time to Say Goodbye E. Tammy Kim will be giving a talk on the state of labor activism and organizing, followed by a panel discussion with writer, organizer, and doctoral candidate in Sociology Sarah Mason and Unite Here member and organizer Martha Hernandez.

This event is co-sponsored by The Humanities Institute and UCSC Library, with support from the Anthropology Department.
For more information: https://kresge.ucsc.edu/academics/media-an...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Apr 20, 2023 10:58PM
