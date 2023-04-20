Labor Hope, Labor Reality: Organizing Unions in 2023, An Evening with E. Tammy Kim

Date:

Wednesday, May 03, 2023

Time:

5:30 PM - 5:30 PM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

The Humanities Institute

Location Details:

Namaste Lounge (College Nine), UC Santa Cruz

Kresge's Media & Society Series presents:

Labor Hope, Labor Reality: Organizing Unions in 2023

An Evening with E. Tammy Kim



Wednesday, May 3, at 5:30pm

Namaste Lounge (College Nine)



New Yorker writer and co-host of the podcast Time to Say Goodbye E. Tammy Kim will be giving a talk on the state of labor activism and organizing, followed by a panel discussion with writer, organizer, and doctoral candidate in Sociology Sarah Mason and Unite Here member and organizer Martha Hernandez.



This event is co-sponsored by The Humanities Institute and UCSC Library, with support from the Anthropology Department.