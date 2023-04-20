From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Labor Hope, Labor Reality: Organizing Unions in 2023, An Evening with E. Tammy Kim
Wednesday, May 03, 2023
5:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Panel Discussion
The Humanities Institute
Namaste Lounge (College Nine), UC Santa Cruz
Kresge's Media & Society Series presents:
Labor Hope, Labor Reality: Organizing Unions in 2023
An Evening with E. Tammy Kim
Wednesday, May 3, at 5:30pm
Namaste Lounge (College Nine)
New Yorker writer and co-host of the podcast Time to Say Goodbye E. Tammy Kim will be giving a talk on the state of labor activism and organizing, followed by a panel discussion with writer, organizer, and doctoral candidate in Sociology Sarah Mason and Unite Here member and organizer Martha Hernandez.
This event is co-sponsored by The Humanities Institute and UCSC Library, with support from the Anthropology Department.
For more information: https://kresge.ucsc.edu/academics/media-an...
