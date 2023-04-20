NEW YORK -- Governments from around the world are rushing to defend their human rights records as Indigenous Peoples describe the atrocities -- from the shackling of Aboriginal children in Australia, to forced police confessions in Vietnam, and cultural genocide in China's Inner Mongolia, during the 22nd session of the United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues.

World Governments Rush to Defend Human Rights Records as Indigenous Expose Atrocities at United NationsBy Brenda NorrellCensored NewsNEW YORK -- Governments from around the world are rushing to defend their human rights records as Indigenous Peoples describe the atrocities -- from the shackling of Aboriginal children in Australia, to forced police confessions in Vietnam, and cultural genocide in China's Inner Mongolia, during the 22nd session of the United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues.From Nicaragua, a Miskito land defender described the assassination of his son, and said 79 Indigenous Peoples have been murdered. An Indigenous human rights activist in Brazil said he is targeted for death."I am marked for death," said an Indigenous delegate from Brazil. "I don't know how much life I have left." Appealing to the United Nations Forum, he said that he and his brothers, all marked for death, will continue their fight to the end.The Indigenous representative from Crimea urged Russia to stop the war in the Ukraine.The Federation of Russia defended itself today and said the countries of the world who accuse Russia of imperialism have not resolved their own colonialism. Further, Russia said fake non-profits are claiming to represent Indigenous Peoples abroad.China's representative to the UN Indigenous Peoples Forum passionately denied that China is guilty of cultural genocide in Mongolia.While denying that China is engaged in cultural genocide, China's representative redirected the focus to the genocide of Indigenous Peoples in residential schools."China does not have Indigenous Peoples," he said.China has regional ethnic autonomy, said China's representative at the United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues, on Wednesday afternoon.-- World Governments Rattled as Indigenous Expose Atrocities-- China Denies Cultural Genocide in Mongolia: China says he does not have Indigenous Peoples-- Miskito father of assassinated son tells of courage in Nicaragua-- Duck Valley Paiute Shoshone council delegate describes lithium green colonialism and toxic hydrocarbon site, responsible for cancer cluster-- Highlights: San Carlos Chairman speaks on the protection of sacred Oak Flat as United States pushes for devastating copper mine on ceremonial groundsImages and statements from delegates around the world as the UN Indigenous Forum beginsScreenshot by Censored News: Vice Chair of UN Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues