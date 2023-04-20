From the Open-Publishing Calendar
May Day Celebration 2023 – Workers vs. Billionaires: The Good, the Bad & the Ugly
Sunday, April 30, 2023
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Meeting
Freedom Socialist Party - Bob Price
New Valencia Hall, 747 Polk Street, San Francisco
(7 blocks from Civic Center BART, on/near Muni lines #5, 19, 27, 31, 38, 49)
May Day Celebration 2023
Workers vs. Billionaires:
The Good, the Bad & the Ugly
Labor agitators, including Amy Gray-Schlink; City plumber and co-founder of Strength in Numbers at the SF Water Dept., rank & file workers fighting management abuses
Speaking on:
• Newly organized unionists stir things up
• Tightwad bosses fight back
• Where to look for labor leadership
• Lessons from history and prospects for
worker victories
Sunday, April 30, 1pm
Door donation $5-10, low income $1
Zoom registration: https://bit.ly/MayDay-WvB
New Valencia Hall 747 Polk St., San Francisco
Seven blocks from Civic Center BART, on or near
Muni bus lines #5, 19, 27, 31, 38, 49
Sponsored by Freedom Socialist Party
To arrange childcare or work exchanges,
please call 415-864-1278.
BayAreaFSP [at] socialism.com • socialism.com
For more information: https://mailchi.mp/socialism.com/apr-30-1p...
