May Day Celebration 2023

May Day Celebration 2023Workers vs. Billionaires:The Good, the Bad & the UglyLabor agitators, including Amy Gray-Schlink; City plumber and co-founder of Strength in Numbers at the SF Water Dept., rank & file workers fighting management abusesSpeaking on:• Newly organized unionists stir things up• Tightwad bosses fight back• Where to look for labor leadership• Lessons from history and prospects forworker victoriesSunday, April 30, 1pmDoor donation $5-10, low income $1Zoom registration: https://bit.ly/MayDay-WvB New Valencia Hall 747 Polk St., San FranciscoSeven blocks from Civic Center BART, on or nearMuni bus lines #5, 19, 27, 31, 38, 49Sponsored by Freedom Socialist PartyTo arrange childcare or work exchanges,please call 415-864-1278. BayAreaFSP [at] socialism.com • socialism.com