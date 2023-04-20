top
San Francisco
San Francisco
San Francisco Labor & Workers

May Day Celebration 2023 – Workers vs. Billionaires: The Good, the Bad & the Ugly

Date:
Sunday, April 30, 2023
Time:
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Freedom Socialist Party - Bob Price
Location Details:
New Valencia Hall, 747 Polk Street, San Francisco
(7 blocks from Civic Center BART, on/near Muni lines #5, 19, 27, 31, 38, 49)
May Day Celebration 2023
Workers vs. Billionaires:
The Good, the Bad & the Ugly

Labor agitators, including Amy Gray-Schlink; City plumber and co-founder of Strength in Numbers at the SF Water Dept., rank & file workers fighting management abuses

Speaking on:
• Newly organized unionists stir things up
• Tightwad bosses fight back
• Where to look for labor leadership
• Lessons from history and prospects for
worker victories

Sunday, April 30, 1pm
Door donation $5-10, low income $1
Zoom registration: https://bit.ly/MayDay-WvB

New Valencia Hall 747 Polk St., San Francisco
Seven blocks from Civic Center BART, on or near
Muni bus lines #5, 19, 27, 31, 38, 49

Sponsored by Freedom Socialist Party
To arrange childcare or work exchanges,
please call 415-864-1278.
BayAreaFSP [at] socialism.com • socialism.com
For more information: https://mailchi.mp/socialism.com/apr-30-1p...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Apr 20, 2023 4:03PM
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center.
