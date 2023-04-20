From the Open-Publishing Calendar
UCSC MEIP, Stevenson Event Center-FREE-ALL WELCOME
Date:
Friday, May 12, 2023
Time:
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Concert/Show
Organizer/Author:
Renee Cailloux
Location Details:
UCSC Stevenson Event Center Stevenson College 1156 High Street
FREE STAGE PERFORMANCES IN FRENCH, JAPANESE, AND SPANISH WITH ENGLISH TITLES FROM STUDENTS OF UCSC! For its 21st season, the Miriam Ellis International Playhouse will present fully-staged performances in French, Japanese, and Spanish, with English super-titles projected above the stage. The program will be directed by Language lecturers and performed by Language students. French: Art (Art), adapted from Yasmina Reza, directed by Renée Cailloux. Japanese: “Yashiro no Uta” (The Song of the Shrine), a taiko performance composed by Ikuyo Conant/ Artistic Director of Watsonville Taiko Group. Taiko is a traditional Japanese drumming directed by Naoko Yakamoto. Spanish: "Rompiendo el hielo” (Breaking the ice), by Alexandra Accinelli and Jack Lockwood, directed by Carolina Castillo-Trelles and Javier Fernández-Agüera.
