Captain Fred's Free Radio School - Berkley Liberation Radio - Radio for All

Date:

Thursday, April 20, 2023

Time:

7:30 PM - 8:30 PM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

DJ Mouse

Email:

Location Details:

Long Haul

3124 Shattuck Ave

This is a Free radio school as in uncensored. We are meeting to discuss programing topics and shows and also editing and cleaning up audio files from actions and protests recorded by DJ Mouse over the last 3 years including the George Floyd protests, Free Julian Assange movement, Chauncy Bailey, and the brutality of the Antioch police. Please join us and get involved in free radio. We are a media collective that seeks to give a voice to the communities of Berkeley and Oakland.