Captain Fred's Free Radio School - Berkley Liberation Radio - Radio for All
Date:
Thursday, April 20, 2023
Time:
7:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
DJ Mouse
Email:
Location Details:
Long Haul
3124 Shattuck Ave
This is a Free radio school as in uncensored. We are meeting to discuss programing topics and shows and also editing and cleaning up audio files from actions and protests recorded by DJ Mouse over the last 3 years including the George Floyd protests, Free Julian Assange movement, Chauncy Bailey, and the brutality of the Antioch police. Please join us and get involved in free radio. We are a media collective that seeks to give a voice to the communities of Berkeley and Oakland.
