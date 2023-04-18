top
Community and Activists Lock Down Israeli Consulate, Barricade Doors in Protest

by AROC
Tue, Apr 18, 2023 4:15PM
Dozens of Jewish and Palestinian community members and their allies have barricaded the doors to the Israeli Consulate in San Francisco. Participants have chained themselves to the front of the building, with slogans of “No Tax Dollars for Apartheid,” and are poised to remain on the premises.
“This building is a crime scene and a disgrace,” says Robert, a Jewish educator and participant chained to the door. “I won’t stand for our tax dollars being used to fund the genocide and ethnic cleansing of Palestinians by Israel”

This action is taking place against the backdrop of escalating attacks on Palestinians by Israeli settlers and military. Israeli forces have repeatedly raided Muslim and Christian religious sites during Ramadan and Easter. This year has been the deadliest year for Palestinians since 2002.

“We are prepared to stay as long as it takes. The Bay Area will NOT stand for Israeli crimes against Palestinians,” says Malaak, a Palestinian community member also locked down. “We demand an end to the 3.8 Billion dollars of US military aid to Israel”

A planned demonstration at the Israeli Consulate at 456 Montgomery Street is still expected to occur at 5PM, with a press conference scheduled for 4:30PM.
For more information: http://araborganizing.org
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
