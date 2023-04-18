Honduras Update

Friday, April 28, 2023

6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Speaker

Allan Fisher

Phone:

4159542763

Namaste Lounge (College Nine) UC Santa Cruz

Honduras Update: Life After the Dictator

Keynote speaker: Mayor Victor Hugo Tejada

at Namaste Lounge, John L. Lewis College (College Nine) UCSC

Friday, April 28, 6 to 8 pm.

Join Las Vegas Honduras Mayor Víctor Hugo Tejada for a look at how Honduras is functioning after the fall of the oppressive government in the last election.



Hear Victor’s story of a high school economics teacher elected mayor, and all that he is accomplishing for his community and about the larger picture in Honduras today.



