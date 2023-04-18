top
Honduras Update

Honduras Update

Friday, April 28, 2023
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Speaker
Allan Fisher
4159542763
Namaste Lounge (College Nine) UC Santa Cruz
Honduras Update: Life After the Dictator
Keynote speaker: Mayor Victor Hugo Tejada
at Namaste Lounge, John L. Lewis College (College Nine) UCSC
Friday, April 28, 6 to 8 pm.
Join Las Vegas Honduras Mayor Víctor Hugo Tejada for a look at how Honduras is functioning after the fall of the oppressive government in the last election.

Hear Victor’s story of a high school economics teacher elected mayor, and all that he is accomplishing for his community and about the larger picture in Honduras today.

Added to the calendar on Tue, Apr 18, 2023 2:01PM
