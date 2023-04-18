From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Honduras Update
Date:
Friday, April 28, 2023
Time:
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Allan Fisher
Email:
Phone:
4159542763
Location Details:
Namaste Lounge (College Nine) UC Santa Cruz
Honduras Update: Life After the Dictator
Keynote speaker: Mayor Victor Hugo Tejada
at Namaste Lounge, John L. Lewis College (College Nine) UCSC
Friday, April 28, 6 to 8 pm.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Join Las Vegas Honduras Mayor Víctor Hugo Tejada for a look at how Honduras is functioning after the fall of the oppressive government in the last election.
Hear Victor’s story of a high school economics teacher elected mayor, and all that he is accomplishing for his community and about the larger picture in Honduras today.
Keynote speaker: Mayor Victor Hugo Tejada
at Namaste Lounge, John L. Lewis College (College Nine) UCSC
Friday, April 28, 6 to 8 pm.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Join Las Vegas Honduras Mayor Víctor Hugo Tejada for a look at how Honduras is functioning after the fall of the oppressive government in the last election.
Hear Victor’s story of a high school economics teacher elected mayor, and all that he is accomplishing for his community and about the larger picture in Honduras today.
Added to the calendar on Tue, Apr 18, 2023 2:01PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network