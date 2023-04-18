top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
International U.S. Environment & Forest Defense Media Activism & Independent Media Police State & Prisons

Earth Crisis Mass Environmental Protests Against Cop City; War In Ukraine & VT Van Deusen

by Pacifica's Covid, Race & Democracy
Tue, Apr 18, 2023 7:22AM
CRD covers Earth Crisis Mass Environmental Protests Against Cop City; War In Ukraine & Labor with Vermont AFL-CIO President; Remembering Revolutionary Artist & Activist Paul Robeson
vermont_afl-cio_scott_walker.jpeg
Earth Crisis Mass Environmental Protests Against Cop City; War In Ukraine & Labor with Vermont AFL-CIO President; Remembering Revolutionary Artist & Activist Paul Robeson

By COVID-TF - April 17, 2023 200 Listen to this week’s COVID, Race, & Democracy from Pacifica Radio:

https://covidtaskforce.pacifica.org/2023/04/17/earth-crisis-mass-environmental-protests-against-cop-city-war-in-ukraine-remembering-revolutionary-artist-activist-paul-robeson/


“The answer to injustice is not to silence the critic but to end the injustice.” – – Paul Robeson (April 9, 1898 – January 23, 1976)


On May 1, CRD will present labor programming from around the US and around the world. We will also have a page with video and links for workers here and around the world. Please contact us with your rally action and struggles on May Day 2023. Write to labormedia1 [at] gmail.com.

***

Environmental, civil rights, community organizers and activists continue to protest the construction of Cop City in Atlanta, Georgia — a militarized, state of the art, $90 million police training facility. They say it promises little more than environmental degradation and more unwelcome police power. Detractors also say that the Cop City model is police intimidation and violence and prosecutorial overkill, often relying on domestic terrorism charges, to silence all dissent. Pacifica’s Thomas O’Rourke filed this report.

***

The US continues to spend hundreds of billions of dollars on the war in Ukraine and the expansion of US military bases around the world, including a nuclear submarine base in the Australian port of Kembla. The US military budget is moving quickly toward 1 trillion dollars. David Van Deusen, president of the Vermont AFL-CIO, spoke to Pacifica’s Steve Zeltzer about how the AFL-CIO should respond.

***

As the world honors the 125th birthday of the artist and revolutionary Paul Robeson, his fight against racism and fascism is as relevant today as ever. Here is Esther Iverem, host of “On the Ground” from Pacifica’s WPFW-Washington DC in conversation with Robeson biographer, Professor Gerald Horne. Dr. Horne is the author of more than thirty books, including Paul Robeson: The Artist as Revolutionary, published in 2016.

To hear the entire discussion, visit http://www.onthegroundshow.org

Paul Robeson: The Artist as Revolutionary

***

MUSIC

Paul Robeson speaks : Freedomways salute to Paul Robeson.

Grand Funk Railroad People Let’s Stop the War

Internationale
For more information: https://covidtaskforce.pacifica.org/2023/0...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$20.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code