Earth Crisis Mass Environmental Protests Against Cop City; War In Ukraine & VT Van Deusen
CRD covers Earth Crisis Mass Environmental Protests Against Cop City; War In Ukraine & Labor with Vermont AFL-CIO President; Remembering Revolutionary Artist & Activist Paul Robeson
Earth Crisis Mass Environmental Protests Against Cop City; War In Ukraine & Labor with Vermont AFL-CIO President; Remembering Revolutionary Artist & Activist Paul Robeson
By COVID-TF - April 17, 2023
https://covidtaskforce.pacifica.org/2023/04/17/earth-crisis-mass-environmental-protests-against-cop-city-war-in-ukraine-remembering-revolutionary-artist-activist-paul-robeson/
“The answer to injustice is not to silence the critic but to end the injustice.” – – Paul Robeson (April 9, 1898 – January 23, 1976)
On May 1, CRD will present labor programming from around the US and around the world. We will also have a page with video and links for workers here and around the world. Please contact us with your rally action and struggles on May Day 2023. Write to labormedia1 [at] gmail.com.
***
Environmental, civil rights, community organizers and activists continue to protest the construction of Cop City in Atlanta, Georgia — a militarized, state of the art, $90 million police training facility. They say it promises little more than environmental degradation and more unwelcome police power. Detractors also say that the Cop City model is police intimidation and violence and prosecutorial overkill, often relying on domestic terrorism charges, to silence all dissent. Pacifica’s Thomas O’Rourke filed this report.
***
The US continues to spend hundreds of billions of dollars on the war in Ukraine and the expansion of US military bases around the world, including a nuclear submarine base in the Australian port of Kembla. The US military budget is moving quickly toward 1 trillion dollars. David Van Deusen, president of the Vermont AFL-CIO, spoke to Pacifica’s Steve Zeltzer about how the AFL-CIO should respond.
***
As the world honors the 125th birthday of the artist and revolutionary Paul Robeson, his fight against racism and fascism is as relevant today as ever. Here is Esther Iverem, host of “On the Ground” from Pacifica’s WPFW-Washington DC in conversation with Robeson biographer, Professor Gerald Horne. Dr. Horne is the author of more than thirty books, including Paul Robeson: The Artist as Revolutionary, published in 2016.
To hear the entire discussion, visit http://www.onthegroundshow.org
Paul Robeson: The Artist as Revolutionary
***
MUSIC
Paul Robeson speaks : Freedomways salute to Paul Robeson.
Grand Funk Railroad People Let’s Stop the War
Internationale
