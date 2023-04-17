top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 4/22/2023
San Francisco Arts + Action Environment & Forest Defense

Dialectical Consumerism meets Earth Day SF, the walking tour

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, April 22, 2023
Time:
9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
David Giesen
Email:
Phone:
415-948-4265
Location Details:
American Youth Hostel
312 Mason Street
(we meet in the lobby)
Dialectical Consumerism: the brutal devotion to treating land values as private assets.

Come along on a FREE walking tour exploring the mishaps resulting from treating the occupation of Planet Earth as an opportunity for private aggrandizement. You're likely so bored by the gassing of well-intentioned, self-described environmentalists that you wouldn't bother to visit a Green Economy/Climate Change Expo even if it offered an eco-tourist gratis vacation to the Amazonian "lungs of the planet" as a premium . . . or any of 100 other cool bags, balloons, and other earth-imaging baubles.

But this morning tour is no lugubrious mope over dark days done and to come; it's a sharp-eyed paean to social movements that have attempted to reshape the social relationship to land, from the Mormon hegira departing the US for sleepy-town San Francisco in 1846 to the Black Panthers' fumbling attempt to discover a new-age 40 acres and a mule in the 60s to San Francisco today desperate to fill a wasteland downtown. And after a celebration of those mighty yearnings, the tour introduces the San Frannie-born ultimate Earth Day-embracing 19th century public policy proposal to socialize the entirety of market-determined land values.

"This walk is better than a pound of weed or a night of bar-staggering." --Indolent Annie Jones
For more information: http://www.TheCommonsSF.org
Added to the calendar on Mon, Apr 17, 2023 7:39PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$20.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code