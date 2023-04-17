Dialectical Consumerism meets Earth Day SF, the walking tour

Date:

Saturday, April 22, 2023

Time:

9:00 AM - 11:30 AM

Event Type:

Teach-In

Organizer/Author:

David Giesen

Email:

Phone:

415-948-4265

Location Details:

American Youth Hostel

312 Mason Street

(we meet in the lobby)

Dialectical Consumerism: the brutal devotion to treating land values as private assets.



Come along on a FREE walking tour exploring the mishaps resulting from treating the occupation of Planet Earth as an opportunity for private aggrandizement. You're likely so bored by the gassing of well-intentioned, self-described environmentalists that you wouldn't bother to visit a Green Economy/Climate Change Expo even if it offered an eco-tourist gratis vacation to the Amazonian "lungs of the planet" as a premium . . . or any of 100 other cool bags, balloons, and other earth-imaging baubles.



But this morning tour is no lugubrious mope over dark days done and to come; it's a sharp-eyed paean to social movements that have attempted to reshape the social relationship to land, from the Mormon hegira departing the US for sleepy-town San Francisco in 1846 to the Black Panthers' fumbling attempt to discover a new-age 40 acres and a mule in the 60s to San Francisco today desperate to fill a wasteland downtown. And after a celebration of those mighty yearnings, the tour introduces the San Frannie-born ultimate Earth Day-embracing 19th century public policy proposal to socialize the entirety of market-determined land values.



"This walk is better than a pound of weed or a night of bar-staggering." --Indolent Annie Jones