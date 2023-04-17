From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Dialectical Consumerism meets Earth Day SF, the walking tour
Date:
Saturday, April 22, 2023
Time:
9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
David Giesen
Email:
Phone:
415-948-4265
Location Details:
American Youth Hostel
312 Mason Street
(we meet in the lobby)
312 Mason Street
(we meet in the lobby)
Dialectical Consumerism: the brutal devotion to treating land values as private assets.
Come along on a FREE walking tour exploring the mishaps resulting from treating the occupation of Planet Earth as an opportunity for private aggrandizement. You're likely so bored by the gassing of well-intentioned, self-described environmentalists that you wouldn't bother to visit a Green Economy/Climate Change Expo even if it offered an eco-tourist gratis vacation to the Amazonian "lungs of the planet" as a premium . . . or any of 100 other cool bags, balloons, and other earth-imaging baubles.
But this morning tour is no lugubrious mope over dark days done and to come; it's a sharp-eyed paean to social movements that have attempted to reshape the social relationship to land, from the Mormon hegira departing the US for sleepy-town San Francisco in 1846 to the Black Panthers' fumbling attempt to discover a new-age 40 acres and a mule in the 60s to San Francisco today desperate to fill a wasteland downtown. And after a celebration of those mighty yearnings, the tour introduces the San Frannie-born ultimate Earth Day-embracing 19th century public policy proposal to socialize the entirety of market-determined land values.
"This walk is better than a pound of weed or a night of bar-staggering." --Indolent Annie Jones
For more information: http://www.TheCommonsSF.org
