Tim Redmond: Update on our City - The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
Date:
Sunday, April 30, 2023
Time:
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Unitarian Universalists of SF
Location Details:
1187 Franklin Street, San Francisco, CA , 94109 or via Zoom
Tim Redmond, the editor, and publisher of 48 Hills, San Francisco’s online independent community news and culture site, was formerly the editor of the legendary SF Bay Guardian alternative weekly newspaper. Currently, San Franciscans are becoming more and more skeptical of the way this City is being managed, the growing number of people living and dying on our streets, many from the effects of the fentanyl epidemic. Who is responsible, and can this City overcome these failures, which are growing with no end in sight?
Tim will speak about these issues and others from his insider’s knowledge about the policies being discussed and proposed at City Hall; and his opinions on the root causes of these deplorable issues in this affluent and self-proclaimed “progressive” City.
We always look forward to Tim’s appearances at our Forum, as we try to unravel and discuss these issues which we deeply care about. This is an opportunity to participate in the discussion after his presentation. Join us for a lively exchange of ideas.
Forum UU is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.
https://zoom.us/j/92948859723?pwd=TVU2VFpmVkpjLzJkN2Z4ZldXSVFNQT09
Meeting ID: 929 4885 9723
Passcode: 176738
One tap mobile
+16699006833,,92948859723# US (San Jose)
+16694449171,,92948859723# US
For more information: https://www.uusf.org/hrwg
