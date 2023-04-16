On World Press Freedom Day: May 3, 2023 A Day Of Action To Free Journalists Julilan Assange/Mumia Abu-jamal, Defend All Journalists & Freedom Of The PressPublic Radio KQED2601 Mariposa St.San FranciscoWednesday May 3, 2023 12:00 noonMay 3 is the annual World Press Freedom Day. Throughout the world journalist are beingtargeted, tortured and murdered and there is growing censorship by governments &corporate media. In the United States, the two most world known journalists are JulianAssange who was also publisher of Wiki-leaks and Mumia Abu-Jamal. Julian Assangeis member of the Media, Entertainment & Arts Alliance in Australia and has been imprisonedin the UK for “espionage” and Mumia was a member of CWA NABET and working as a journaliston Philadelphia’s NPR (National Public Radio) radio station, WUHY-FM, (now WHYY) in Philadelphia and waspresident of the Philadelphia Association of Black Journalists. The SEIU in 2000,ILWU Local 10 and CWA PMWG have also called for his freedom.NPR was also broadcasting commentaries from Mumia but hiscommentaries were removed after pressure from the police.Many of the largest papers around the world including the Washington Post,The Guardian and New York Times have demanded the dropping of the charges& freedom of Julian Assange yet they are silent about case of Mumia Abu-Jamal.These cases are absolutely connected and we call on KQED, NPR, PBS and allmajor media in the US to support the freeom of both Julian Assangeand Mumia Abu-Jamal.The UK’s National Union of Journalists has stated that the “US chargesagainst Assange pose a huge threat, one that could criminalize thecritical work of investigative journalists & their ability to protect theirsources.”There will also be actions in the US and around the world. We will also havereports on the fight against censorship here and from around the world andstruggles of journalists globally for their rights and freedoms.Free Mumia and Julian Now!Defend The Freedom Of The Press NOW!Endorsed byUnited Front Committee For A Labor PartyCode PinkLabor Action Committee To Free MumiaFor more information:Additional Info:Free Assange now!Assange: IFJ and EFJ co-sign open letter to US President BidenJulian Assange and the New York Times ProblemJournalists Speak Up For AssangeSF Trade Unionists & SFLC Delegates Speak Out On The Case Of Julian AssangeLabor, The Fight For CWA NABET Journalist Mumia Abu-Jamal & The Trade Union BureaucracyFree Mumia Now! ILWU 10, Labor & Community March & Rally On February 16, 2023ILWU Local 10 Stops Work & Rallies For Mumia With Tyre Nichols Family In San FranciscoAngela Davis Speaks For The Freedom of Mumia & ILWU Local 10 Stop Work Action To Free Him On 2/16/23Danny Glover Joins ILWU 10 In Supporting Freedom For Mumia on February 16, 2023LWU Local 10 Press Conference On 2/16/23 Bay Area Port Shutdown & Rally To Free Mumia Abu-JamalILWU10 To Shutdown Bay Area Ports On 2/16/23 To Free CWA-NABET Journalist & Prisoner Mumia Abu-Jamal02/04/19 Resolution in Support of the Journalist & WikiLeaks Founder Julian AssangeAustralian Unions Support Julian AssangeLeaked Wikileaks Doc Reveals US Military Use of IMF, World Bank as “Unconventional” WeaponsUN experts urge UK to honour rights obligations and let Mr. Julian Assange leave Ecuador embassy in London freelyGerman Parliamentarians Call For Julian Assange's Freedom