San Francisco Media Activism & Independent Media

On World Press Freedom Day: A Day Of Action To Free Assange/ Mumia & Against Censorship

mumia-abu-jamal.jpeg
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Wednesday, May 03, 2023
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
United Front Committee For A Labor Party
Location Details:
KQED Television
2601 Mariposa St.
San Francisco
On World Press Freedom Day: May 3, 2023 A Day Of Action To Free Journalists Julilan Assange/Mumia Abu-jamal, Defend All Journalists & Freedom Of The Press

Public Radio KQED
2601 Mariposa St.
San Francisco

Wednesday May 3, 2023 12:00 noon

May 3 is the annual World Press Freedom Day. Throughout the world journalist are being
targeted, tortured and murdered and there is growing censorship by governments &
corporate media. In the United States, the two most world known journalists are Julian
Assange who was also publisher of Wiki-leaks and Mumia Abu-Jamal. Julian Assange
is member of the Media, Entertainment & Arts Alliance in Australia and has been imprisoned
in the UK for “espionage” and Mumia was a member of CWA NABET and working as a journalist
on Philadelphia’s NPR (National Public Radio) radio station, WUHY-FM, (now WHYY) in Philadelphia and was
president of the Philadelphia Association of Black Journalists. The SEIU in 2000,
ILWU Local 10 and CWA PMWG have also called for his freedom.
NPR was also broadcasting commentaries from Mumia but his
commentaries were removed after pressure from the police.
Many of the largest papers around the world including the Washington Post,
The Guardian and New York Times have demanded the dropping of the charges
& freedom of Julian Assange yet they are silent about case of Mumia Abu-Jamal.
These cases are absolutely connected and we call on KQED, NPR, PBS and all
major media in the US to support the freeom of both Julian Assange
and Mumia Abu-Jamal.
The UK’s National Union of Journalists has stated that the “US charges
against Assange pose a huge threat, one that could criminalize the
critical work of investigative journalists & their ability to protect their
sources.”
There will also be actions in the US and around the world. We will also have
reports on the fight against censorship here and from around the world and
struggles of journalists globally for their rights and freedoms.


Free Mumia and Julian Now!
Defend The Freedom Of The Press NOW!

Endorsed by
Code Pink
Labor Action Committee To Free Mumia
Code Pink
Labor Action Committee To Free Mumia

For more information:
http://www.ufclp.org
info [at] ufclp.org

Additional Info:

Free Assange now!
https://www.ifj.org/actions/ifj-campaigns/free-assange-now.html

Assange: IFJ and EFJ co-sign open letter to US President Biden
https://www.ifj.org/media-centre/news/detail/category/press-releases/article/assange-ifj-and-efj-co-sign-open-letter-to-us-president.html

Julian Assange and the New York Times Problem
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=389q5lhCCU4

Journalists Speak Up For Assange
https://speak-up-for-assange.org/sign/

SF Trade Unionists & SFLC Delegates Speak Out On The Case Of Julian Assange
https://youtu.be/mujVU2Y5PAo

Labor, The Fight For CWA NABET Journalist Mumia Abu-Jamal & The Trade Union Bureaucracy
https://youtu.be/mcPRiRcww6s

Free Mumia Now! ILWU 10, Labor & Community March & Rally On February 16, 2023
https://youtu.be/0l1V0fwu8N4

ILWU Local 10 Stops Work & Rallies For Mumia With Tyre Nichols Family In San Francisco
https://youtu.be/NMspxldilv4

Angela Davis Speaks For The Freedom of Mumia & ILWU Local 10 Stop Work Action To Free Him On 2/16/23
https://youtu.be/JduNi7JW0Lg

Danny Glover Joins ILWU 10 In Supporting Freedom For Mumia on February 16, 2023
https://youtu.be/j0qJX4zDf9s

LWU Local 10 Press Conference On 2/16/23 Bay Area Port Shutdown & Rally To Free Mumia Abu-Jamal
https://youtu.be/ckj9zNQfkhM

ILWU10 To Shutdown Bay Area Ports On 2/16/23 To Free CWA-NABET Journalist & Prisoner Mumia Abu-Jamal
https://youtu.be/XXwCXQ-4fmc

02/04/19 Resolution in Support of the Journalist & WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange
https://weknowwhatsup.blogspot.com/2011/01/san-francisco-labor-council-resolution.html

Australian Unions Support Julian Assange
http://global-labour.info/en/2010/12/24/australian-unions-support-julian-assange-2010/

Leaked Wikileaks Doc Reveals US Military Use of IMF, World Bank as “Unconventional” Weapons
https://www.mintpressnews.com/leaked-wikileaks-doc-reveals-how-us-military-uses-of-imf-world-bank-as-unconventional-weapons/254708/?fbclid=IwAR0q4aXLMco2D_b_3p7z3qygYD1SxHfZ0DDpKBog2_tYCqh4wDED73xLCjI#.XF49-vT0atU.facebook

UN experts urge UK to honour rights obligations and let Mr. Julian Assange leave Ecuador embassy in London freely
https://www.ohchr.org/EN/NewsEvents/Pages/DisplayNews.aspx?NewsID=24042&LangID=E

German Parliamentarians Call For Julian Assange's Freedom
https://soundcloud.com/kpfa-fm-94-1-berkeley/german-parliamentarians-visit-julian-assange-and-join-the-un-in-calling-for-his-freedom
Added to the calendar on Sun, Apr 16, 2023 12:19AM
Added to the calendar on Sun, Apr 16, 2023 12:19AM
§Julian Assange Fighting For Freedom
by United Front Committee For A Labor Party
Sun, Apr 16, 2023 12:19AM
assange_jail_the_war_criminals.jpeg
The real war criminals that Julian Assange exposed in Wikeleaks are free while Julian Assange is in a high security prison in Britain.
http://www.ufclp.org
§CWA PMWG Assange Resolution
by United Front Committee For A Labor Party
Sun, Apr 16, 2023 12:19AM
cwa_pmsg_assange_resolution_re__the_release_of_julian_assange__submitted_by_pmwg_local_39521-signed.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (177.5KB)
The CWA PMWG representing over 700 journalists has called for the freedom of Julian Assange
http://www.ufclp.org
