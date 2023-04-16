From the Open-Publishing Calendar
On World Press Freedom Day: A Day Of Action To Free Assange/ Mumia & Against Censorship
Date:
Wednesday, May 03, 2023
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
United Front Committee For A Labor Party
Location Details:
KQED Television
2601 Mariposa St.
San Francisco
On World Press Freedom Day: May 3, 2023 A Day Of Action To Free Journalists Julilan Assange/Mumia Abu-jamal, Defend All Journalists & Freedom Of The Press
Public Radio KQED
2601 Mariposa St.
San Francisco
Wednesday May 3, 2023 12:00 noon
May 3 is the annual World Press Freedom Day. Throughout the world journalist are being
targeted, tortured and murdered and there is growing censorship by governments &
corporate media. In the United States, the two most world known journalists are Julian
Assange who was also publisher of Wiki-leaks and Mumia Abu-Jamal. Julian Assange
is member of the Media, Entertainment & Arts Alliance in Australia and has been imprisoned
in the UK for “espionage” and Mumia was a member of CWA NABET and working as a journalist
on Philadelphia’s NPR (National Public Radio) radio station, WUHY-FM, (now WHYY) in Philadelphia and was
president of the Philadelphia Association of Black Journalists. The SEIU in 2000,
ILWU Local 10 and CWA PMWG have also called for his freedom.
NPR was also broadcasting commentaries from Mumia but his
commentaries were removed after pressure from the police.
Many of the largest papers around the world including the Washington Post,
The Guardian and New York Times have demanded the dropping of the charges
& freedom of Julian Assange yet they are silent about case of Mumia Abu-Jamal.
These cases are absolutely connected and we call on KQED, NPR, PBS and all
major media in the US to support the freeom of both Julian Assange
and Mumia Abu-Jamal.
The UK’s National Union of Journalists has stated that the “US charges
against Assange pose a huge threat, one that could criminalize the
critical work of investigative journalists & their ability to protect their
sources.”
There will also be actions in the US and around the world. We will also have
reports on the fight against censorship here and from around the world and
struggles of journalists globally for their rights and freedoms.
Free Mumia and Julian Now!
Defend The Freedom Of The Press NOW!
Endorsed by
United Front Committee For A Labor Party
Code Pink
Labor Action Committee To Free Mumia
For more information:
http://www.ufclp.org
info [at] ufclp.org
Additional Info:
Free Assange now!
https://www.ifj.org/actions/ifj-campaigns/free-assange-now.html
Assange: IFJ and EFJ co-sign open letter to US President Biden
https://www.ifj.org/media-centre/news/detail/category/press-releases/article/assange-ifj-and-efj-co-sign-open-letter-to-us-president.html
Julian Assange and the New York Times Problem
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=389q5lhCCU4
Journalists Speak Up For Assange
https://speak-up-for-assange.org/sign/
SF Trade Unionists & SFLC Delegates Speak Out On The Case Of Julian Assange
https://youtu.be/mujVU2Y5PAo
Labor, The Fight For CWA NABET Journalist Mumia Abu-Jamal & The Trade Union Bureaucracy
https://youtu.be/mcPRiRcww6s
Free Mumia Now! ILWU 10, Labor & Community March & Rally On February 16, 2023
https://youtu.be/0l1V0fwu8N4
ILWU Local 10 Stops Work & Rallies For Mumia With Tyre Nichols Family In San Francisco
https://youtu.be/NMspxldilv4
Angela Davis Speaks For The Freedom of Mumia & ILWU Local 10 Stop Work Action To Free Him On 2/16/23
https://youtu.be/JduNi7JW0Lg
Danny Glover Joins ILWU 10 In Supporting Freedom For Mumia on February 16, 2023
https://youtu.be/j0qJX4zDf9s
LWU Local 10 Press Conference On 2/16/23 Bay Area Port Shutdown & Rally To Free Mumia Abu-Jamal
https://youtu.be/ckj9zNQfkhM
ILWU10 To Shutdown Bay Area Ports On 2/16/23 To Free CWA-NABET Journalist & Prisoner Mumia Abu-Jamal
https://youtu.be/XXwCXQ-4fmc
02/04/19 Resolution in Support of the Journalist & WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange
https://weknowwhatsup.blogspot.com/2011/01/san-francisco-labor-council-resolution.html
Australian Unions Support Julian Assange
http://global-labour.info/en/2010/12/24/australian-unions-support-julian-assange-2010/
Leaked Wikileaks Doc Reveals US Military Use of IMF, World Bank as “Unconventional” Weapons
https://www.mintpressnews.com/leaked-wikileaks-doc-reveals-how-us-military-uses-of-imf-world-bank-as-unconventional-weapons/254708/?fbclid=IwAR0q4aXLMco2D_b_3p7z3qygYD1SxHfZ0DDpKBog2_tYCqh4wDED73xLCjI#.XF49-vT0atU.facebook
UN experts urge UK to honour rights obligations and let Mr. Julian Assange leave Ecuador embassy in London freely
https://www.ohchr.org/EN/NewsEvents/Pages/DisplayNews.aspx?NewsID=24042&LangID=E
German Parliamentarians Call For Julian Assange's Freedom
https://soundcloud.com/kpfa-fm-94-1-berkeley/german-parliamentarians-visit-julian-assange-and-join-the-un-in-calling-for-his-freedom
For more information: http://www.ufclp.org
