Oakland People's Earth Day for Water Justice
Sunday, April 23, 2023
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Class/Workshop
John Torok
Lake Merritt Amphitheater, Oakland
Why Water Issues?
The San Francisco Bay and communities around it face increasing climate and pollution related threats to our water.
In order to protect the Bay and the communities and ecosystems that depend on it, we need to learn about these issues and take action!
You can learn more about the biggest threats to the Bay at the event and right here!
People's Earth Day for Water Justice Oakland Event
Sat Apr. 23, 1:00 to 3:00 pm
Lake Merritt Amphitheater, Oakland
Organized by a grassroots coalition.
For more information: https://earthday4waterjustice.wordpress.com/
