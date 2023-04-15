Oakland People's Earth Day for Water Justice

Date:

Sunday, April 23, 2023

Time:

1:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

John Torok

Location Details:

Lake Merritt Amphitheater, Oakland

Why Water Issues?



The San Francisco Bay and communities around it face increasing climate and pollution related threats to our water.



In order to protect the Bay and the communities and ecosystems that depend on it, we need to learn about these issues and take action!



You can learn more about the biggest threats to the Bay at the event and right here!



Organized by a grassroots coalition.