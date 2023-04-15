From the Open-Publishing Calendar
On Water Justice: Kali Akuno Speaks
Thursday, April 20, 2023
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Speaker
John Torok
Alice Griffith Community Room, 2600 Arelious Walker Dr San Francisco CA 94124
Part of the "People's Earth Day for Water Justice" events
KALI AKUNO SPEAKS on Water Justice
APRIL 20, 2023, 2:00 pm
Kali Akuno of Cooperation Jackson will speak in a Bayview-Hunters Point San Francisco community venue highlighting efforts to clean up and access clean water. Organized by Renay Jenkins of the BVHP Mothers and Fathers Committee with assistance from John Torok, SEIU Local 1000 DLC 743 (for identification purposes only).
~ Water Is Life ~ Earth Day event ~
Water Justice: The View from Flint, New Orleans, and Jackson, Mississippi proposes to situate the environmental injustices at Bayview Hunters Point in the broader context of racist neglect of some other Black communities elsewhere in the country. Attention will be drawn to the intersection of class, gender and race and historical injustices.
For more information: https://earthday4waterjustice.wordpress.com/
