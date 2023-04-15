top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 4/20/2023
San Francisco Environment & Forest Defense

On Water Justice: Kali Akuno Speaks

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, April 20, 2023
Time:
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
John Torok
Location Details:
Alice Griffith Community Room, 2600 Arelious Walker Dr San Francisco CA 94124
Part of the "People's Earth Day for Water Justice" events
KALI AKUNO SPEAKS on Water Justice
APRIL 20, 2023, 2:00 pm

Kali Akuno of Cooperation Jackson will speak in a Bayview-Hunters Point San Francisco community venue highlighting efforts to clean up and access clean water. Organized by Renay Jenkins of the BVHP Mothers and Fathers Committee with assistance from John Torok, SEIU Local 1000 DLC 743 (for identification purposes only).

~ Water Is Life ~ Earth Day event ~

Water Justice: The View from Flint, New Orleans, and Jackson, Mississippi proposes to situate the environmental injustices at Bayview Hunters Point in the broader context of racist neglect of some other Black communities elsewhere in the country. Attention will be drawn to the intersection of class, gender and race and historical injustices.

Part of the "People's Earth Day for Water Justice" events
For more information: https://earthday4waterjustice.wordpress.com/
Added to the calendar on Sat, Apr 15, 2023 2:36PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$20.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code