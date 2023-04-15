On Water Justice: Kali Akuno Speaks

Date:

Thursday, April 20, 2023

Time:

2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

John Torok

Location Details:

Alice Griffith Community Room, 2600 Arelious Walker Dr San Francisco CA 94124

Part of the "People's Earth Day for Water Justice" events

KALI AKUNO SPEAKS on Water Justice

APRIL 20, 2023, 2:00 pm



Kali Akuno of Cooperation Jackson will speak in a Bayview-Hunters Point San Francisco community venue highlighting efforts to clean up and access clean water. Organized by Renay Jenkins of the BVHP Mothers and Fathers Committee with assistance from John Torok, SEIU Local 1000 DLC 743 (for identification purposes only).



~ Water Is Life ~ Earth Day event ~



Water Justice: The View from Flint, New Orleans, and Jackson, Mississippi proposes to situate the environmental injustices at Bayview Hunters Point in the broader context of racist neglect of some other Black communities elsewhere in the country. Attention will be drawn to the intersection of class, gender and race and historical injustices.



