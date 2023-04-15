top
California
California
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 5/20/2023
California Womyn

CA NOW Conference: Bridging the Gap for a Feminist Future

sm_ca_now_bridging.jpg
original image (940x470)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, May 20, 2023
Time:
10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Conference
Organizer/Author:
CA National Organization of Women
Location Details:
Online / virtual - join from anywhere

In-person: West Hollywood Park ARC, 647 N San Vicente,
West Hollywood Blvd, CA 90069
Join California NOW as we present Bridging the Gap! an intergenerational conference where NOW members & participants young and old are coming together to build cohesion between state chapters.

DATE & TIME: Saturday, May 20th starting at 10 AM - 4 PM PT

HYBRID: Virtual conference or in-person

If you choose to attend virtually, the link to attend will be sent to you separately.


We all see it. We can't deny what is happening here in the United States. A focused and targeted attack on women and girls is underway. California has always been a force to be reckoned with, and now is no different. As one of the largest states with the most NOW members, we are laser focused to unite the chapters and are ready to push the blue wave across the US!

Join us on May 20th from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm at the West Hollywood ARC OR virtually for workshops by local chapters discussing NOW's core issues. Plenary sessions to collaborate with other chapters to reenergize and build strength among members. Engage with powerful and inspiring guest speakers on hot issues.

This interactive and dynamic event will feature diverse speakers, informative workshops, and day-of-actions, and learn about the Feminist +1 project. Also, visit the CA NOW Collective, where multiple intersectional organizations will be tabling, many of whose focus is on women and girls will be sure to uplift your activism.

They will uplift your activism.
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2023-bridging...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Apr 15, 2023 9:28AM
§
by CA National Organization of Women
Sat, Apr 15, 2023 9:28AM
ca_now.jpg
Website: https://www.canow.org/

FB: https://www.facebook.com/CaliforniaNOW/
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2023-bridging...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$20.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code