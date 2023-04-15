From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
CA NOW Conference: Bridging the Gap for a Feminist Future
Date:
Saturday, May 20, 2023
Time:
10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Conference
Organizer/Author:
CA National Organization of Women
Location Details:
Online / virtual - join from anywhere
In-person: West Hollywood Park ARC, 647 N San Vicente,
West Hollywood Blvd, CA 90069
In-person: West Hollywood Park ARC, 647 N San Vicente,
West Hollywood Blvd, CA 90069
Join California NOW as we present Bridging the Gap! an intergenerational conference where NOW members & participants young and old are coming together to build cohesion between state chapters.
DATE & TIME: Saturday, May 20th starting at 10 AM - 4 PM PT
HYBRID: Virtual conference or in-person
If you choose to attend virtually, the link to attend will be sent to you separately.
We all see it. We can't deny what is happening here in the United States. A focused and targeted attack on women and girls is underway. California has always been a force to be reckoned with, and now is no different. As one of the largest states with the most NOW members, we are laser focused to unite the chapters and are ready to push the blue wave across the US!
Join us on May 20th from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm at the West Hollywood ARC OR virtually for workshops by local chapters discussing NOW's core issues. Plenary sessions to collaborate with other chapters to reenergize and build strength among members. Engage with powerful and inspiring guest speakers on hot issues.
This interactive and dynamic event will feature diverse speakers, informative workshops, and day-of-actions, and learn about the Feminist +1 project. Also, visit the CA NOW Collective, where multiple intersectional organizations will be tabling, many of whose focus is on women and girls will be sure to uplift your activism.
They will uplift your activism.
DATE & TIME: Saturday, May 20th starting at 10 AM - 4 PM PT
HYBRID: Virtual conference or in-person
If you choose to attend virtually, the link to attend will be sent to you separately.
We all see it. We can't deny what is happening here in the United States. A focused and targeted attack on women and girls is underway. California has always been a force to be reckoned with, and now is no different. As one of the largest states with the most NOW members, we are laser focused to unite the chapters and are ready to push the blue wave across the US!
Join us on May 20th from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm at the West Hollywood ARC OR virtually for workshops by local chapters discussing NOW's core issues. Plenary sessions to collaborate with other chapters to reenergize and build strength among members. Engage with powerful and inspiring guest speakers on hot issues.
This interactive and dynamic event will feature diverse speakers, informative workshops, and day-of-actions, and learn about the Feminist +1 project. Also, visit the CA NOW Collective, where multiple intersectional organizations will be tabling, many of whose focus is on women and girls will be sure to uplift your activism.
They will uplift your activism.
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2023-bridging...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Apr 15, 2023 9:28AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network