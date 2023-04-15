CA NOW Conference: Bridging the Gap for a Feminist Future

Date:

Saturday, May 20, 2023

Time:

10:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Event Type:

Conference

Organizer/Author:

CA National Organization of Women

Location Details:

Online / virtual - join from anywhere



In-person: West Hollywood Park ARC, 647 N San Vicente,

West Hollywood Blvd, CA 90069

Join California NOW as we present Bridging the Gap! an intergenerational conference where NOW members & participants young and old are coming together to build cohesion between state chapters.



DATE & TIME: Saturday, May 20th starting at 10 AM - 4 PM PT



HYBRID: Virtual conference or in-person



If you choose to attend virtually, the link to attend will be sent to you separately.





We all see it. We can't deny what is happening here in the United States. A focused and targeted attack on women and girls is underway. California has always been a force to be reckoned with, and now is no different. As one of the largest states with the most NOW members, we are laser focused to unite the chapters and are ready to push the blue wave across the US!



Join us on May 20th from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm at the West Hollywood ARC OR virtually for workshops by local chapters discussing NOW's core issues. Plenary sessions to collaborate with other chapters to reenergize and build strength among members. Engage with powerful and inspiring guest speakers on hot issues.



This interactive and dynamic event will feature diverse speakers, informative workshops, and day-of-actions, and learn about the Feminist +1 project. Also, visit the CA NOW Collective, where multiple intersectional organizations will be tabling, many of whose focus is on women and girls will be sure to uplift your activism.



