After winning our election to join IBU-ILWU, Alcatraz workers are fighting for a contract
Date:
Friday, April 14, 2023
Time:
3:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Location Details:
Pier 33, San Francisco
After overwhelmingly winning our election to join IBU-ILWU, Alcatraz workers are negotiating to win a fair contract!
After overwhelmingly winning our election to join IBU-ILWU, Alcatraz workers are negotiating to win a fair contract!
Unfortunately, the company still has not agreed that Captains and Maintenance Supervisors should be part of our union. All Alcatraz Cruises workers came together to win a better workplace and life, and don’t intend to be divided.
This Sunday at noon at Pier 33 in SF, we are asking the community to join us to let Alcatraz Cruises know: Alcatraz Workers will not be divided!
