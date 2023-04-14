top
protest cheer
North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area
View events for the week of 4/14/2023
San Francisco Labor & Workers

After winning our election to join IBU-ILWU, Alcatraz workers are fighting for a contract

Date:
Friday, April 14, 2023
Time:
3:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
repost
Location Details:
Pier 33, San Francisco
After overwhelmingly winning our election to join IBU-ILWU, Alcatraz workers are negotiating to win a fair contract!

After overwhelmingly winning our election to join IBU-ILWU, Alcatraz workers are negotiating to win a fair contract!

Unfortunately, the company still has not agreed that Captains and Maintenance Supervisors should be part of our union. All Alcatraz Cruises workers came together to win a better workplace and life, and don’t intend to be divided.

This Sunday at noon at Pier 33 in SF, we are asking the community to join us to let Alcatraz Cruises know: Alcatraz Workers will not be divided!

Added to the calendar on Fri, Apr 14, 2023 6:59AM
§Mass Protests on Docks
by repost
Fri, Apr 14, 2023 6:59AM
On Juneteenth, a mass rally was held at the Port of Oakan.
