San Francisco U.S. Police State & Prisons Racial Justice

Free Mumia Abu-Jamal!

sm_mumia_4_19_5pm_jpg.jpg
original image (1080x1440)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Time:
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Justice for Mumia Abu-Jamal
Location Details:
On the sidewalk in front of the U.S. Courthouse, 95 7th Street @ Mission Street, San Francisco
As supporters of political prisoner Mumia Abu-Jamal we are alarmed that a judge on Friday, March 31st denied his request for a new trial. Philadelphia Judge Lucretia Clemons dismissed evidence the case was tainted by judicial bias, police and prosecutorial misconduct, and that key witnesses were bribed or coerced. Mumia is 68 years old and suffers from numerous health problems. The journalist and former Black Panther has maintained his innocence for the four decades he’s been in prison after being convicted of murdering a police officer. What's the call? FREE MUMIA! FREE THEM ALL! We demand justice for all political prisoners. JOIN US!
Added to the calendar on Wed, Apr 12, 2023 9:29PM
Add Your Comments
Latest Comments
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.
TITLE
AUTHOR
DATE
Mumia Support Event
Eleanor
Fri, Apr 14, 2023 7:59PM
