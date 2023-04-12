top
California San Francisco Health, Housing & Public Services

Single-Payer Health Care in California

Date:
Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Time:
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Michael Lyon
Location Details:
Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86465752525?pwdTzh1YVh5SE9mdWkzdjI2clZrVEczdz09 Meeting ID: 864 6575 2525; Passcode: 465295
San Francisco Gray Panthers Monthly Zoom
Forum/Membership Meeting
Tuesday, April 18, 1-3 PM:

SINGLE-PAYER HEALTH CARE IN CALIFORNIA:

How do we get there?
What works and what doesn’t?
Who do we listen to and what do we do?

Speakers:

Dr. Corinne Frugoni MD is a retired family physician living in Humboldt County. Before retiring she worked at a community clinic serving American Indians and at the Humboldt State University Student health clinic. She joined Physicians for a National Health Program (PNHP) in 1989 and has been working on Single Payer as the only viable solution to the horribly complex and lethal health care non-system that we are currently operating under.

Dr. Hank Abrons MD MPH graduated from Harvard College and Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, followed by residency and fellowship training in New York City, Chicago, and at West Virginia University where he was Associate Professor of Medicine specializing in pulmonary disease and critical care. In 2001, he moved to Highland Hospital in Oakland and retired from clinical practice in 2007 to work for health care reform. He is a past board member and current advisory board member of Physicians for a National Health Program and served four years as president of the California chapter. He is PNHP-California’s representative on the board of the Healthy California Now coalition.

For more information: https://sfgraypanthers.org/
Added to the calendar on Wed, Apr 12, 2023 3:23PM
