Saturday 22 April Spring #EarthDay #WNBRsf2023 Ride & After Party
Saturday, April 22, 2023
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Class/Workshop
mARTy
START : Rincon ( “Cupid’s Arrow” ) Park, The Embarcadero & Folsom Street to “The Castro,” Market & Castro Streets, via San Francisco City Hall & Haight Street.
11am Gathering
12pm/Noon Start
8.4 Miles roughly 1hour 30minutes ( without stops ), No steep hills.
Final Route/Map for Saturday 22 April Spring #EarthDay #BareAsYouDare San Francisco World Naked Biker Ride ( #WNBRsf2023 ) Ride&afterParty patronizing local trailblazing ( like no place else on 🌎Earth🌍 ! ) “Nudist/Human Welcoming Merchants” in SanFrancisco🇺🇸USA.
Come Out & #JoinTheFun.
Live & Roll & Shop & Dine sans shame!
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/wnbrsf/
Added to the calendar on Wed, Apr 12, 2023 10:22AM
