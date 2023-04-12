From the Open-Publishing Newswire

Saturday 22 April Spring #EarthDay #WNBRsf2023 Ride & After Party

Date:

Saturday, April 22, 2023

Time:

11:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

mARTy

Location Details:

START : Rincon ( “Cupid’s Arrow” ) Park, The Embarcadero & Folsom Street to “The Castro,” Market & Castro Streets, via San Francisco City Hall & Haight Street.

11am Gathering

12pm/Noon Start

8.4 Miles roughly 1hour 30minutes ( without stops ), No steep hills.



Final Route/Map for Saturday 22 April Spring #EarthDay #BareAsYouDare San Francisco World Naked Biker Ride ( #WNBRsf2023 ) Ride&afterParty patronizing local trailblazing ( like no place else on 🌎Earth🌍 ! ) “Nudist/Human Welcoming Merchants” in SanFrancisco🇺🇸USA.



Come Out & #JoinTheFun.

Live & Roll & Shop & Dine sans shame!