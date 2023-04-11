From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Protesting Anti-drag Anti-trans Legislation in Style
Drag Up! Fight Back! March and Rally of April 8 in San Francisco
photos by Cornelia Grimes, ProBonoPhoto
Please credit the photographer
Statement can be in dress as well as signage. In this article the former is featured, although notable signs are here in the top photo "This is Grooming" (with a picture of religious clergy) and last photo entitled "Transphobia is Mental Illness."
Sunglasses added to some of the best looks at this event and it is small wonder. While most eyeglasses prior to the 1950s were made with wire frames, with the introduction of plastic came the realization that glasses could come in different shapes, sizes and colors. Celebrities may have first worn sunglasses to disguise themselves, but this accessory soon made them more recognizable and eventual became a status symbol. When doctors started to acknowledge the danger of the sun's rays on human eyes and began recommending sunglasses to their patients there was now an excuse for everyone to wear them, whereas before they were just "cool".
Drag may have helped propel sunglasses into the world of fashion, some say. In any case the rally and march of 'April 8 in San Francisco was photo worthy, and vastly enjoyed by both participants and observers. There were an estimated 1,000 marchers.
Please credit the photographer
► ▼ IMC Network