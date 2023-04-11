top
San Francisco LGBTI / Queer

Protesting Anti-drag Anti-trans Legislation in Style

by Wear Cool Glasses
Tue, Apr 11, 2023 7:47PM
Drag Up! Fight Back! March and Rally of April 8 in San Francisco
sm_photo_bycag_grooming.jpg
original image (2100x968)
photos by Cornelia Grimes, ProBonoPhoto
Please credit the photographer

Statement can be in dress as well as signage. In this article the former is featured, although notable signs are here in the top photo "This is Grooming" (with a picture of religious clergy) and last photo entitled "Transphobia is Mental Illness."

Sunglasses added to some of the best looks at this event and it is small wonder. While most eyeglasses prior to the 1950s were made with wire frames, with the introduction of plastic came the realization that glasses could come in different shapes, sizes and colors. Celebrities may have first worn sunglasses to disguise themselves, but this accessory soon made them more recognizable and eventual became a status symbol. When doctors started to acknowledge the danger of the sun's rays on human eyes and began recommending sunglasses to their patients there was now an excuse for everyone to wear them, whereas before they were just "cool".

Drag may have helped propel sunglasses into the world of fashion, some say. In any case the rally and march of 'April 8 in San Francisco was photo worthy, and vastly enjoyed by both participants and observers. There were an estimated 1,000 marchers.

§there is power in protest
by Wear Cool Glasses
Tue, Apr 11, 2023 7:47PM
sm_screen_shot_2023-04-11_at_7.31.24_pm.jpg
original image (1394x1146)
§A Sister of Perpetual Indulgence
by Wear Cool Glasses
Tue, Apr 11, 2023 7:47PM
sm_photo_bycag_dressup.jpg
original image (1402x2100)
§pretty in purple
by Wear Cool Glasses
Tue, Apr 11, 2023 7:47PM
sm_photo_bycag_glasses_11.jpg
original image (2100x1402)
§all about drag
by Wear Cool Glasses
Tue, Apr 11, 2023 7:47PM
sm_photo_bycag_glasses_13.jpg
original image (2100x1402)
§to and fro
by Wear Cool Glasses
Tue, Apr 11, 2023 7:47PM
sm_photo_bycag_glasses6.jpg
original image (2100x1402)
§serious sister
by Wear Cool Glasses
Tue, Apr 11, 2023 7:47PM
sm_photo_bycag_glasses3.jpg
original image (1402x2100)
§fashion tip: always coordinate...
by Wear Cool Glasses
Tue, Apr 11, 2023 7:47PM
sm_photo_bycag_glasses4.jpg
original image (2100x1402)
...umbrella with glasses
§priorities
by Wear Cool Glasses
Tue, Apr 11, 2023 7:47PM
sm_photo_bycag_glasses7.jpg
original image (2100x1402)
§sophisticate
by Wear Cool Glasses
Tue, Apr 11, 2023 7:47PM
sm_photo_bycag_glasses8.jpg
original image (2100x1402)
§marching can be a pleasant stroll too
by Wear Cool Glasses
Tue, Apr 11, 2023 7:47PM
sm_photo_bycag_glasses10.jpg
original image (2100x1402)
§charm
by Wear Cool Glasses
Tue, Apr 11, 2023 7:47PM
sm_photo_bycag_glasseskasa.jpg
original image (2100x1402)
§the scene reflected in eyewear
by Wear Cool Glasses
Tue, Apr 11, 2023 7:47PM
sm_photo_bycag_reflection.jpg
original image (2100x1402)
§blue beard
by Wear Cool Glasses
Tue, Apr 11, 2023 7:47PM
sm_photo_bycag_sister2.jpg
original image (2100x1402)
§accessorize with a dog whenever possible
by Wear Cool Glasses
Tue, Apr 11, 2023 7:47PM
sm_photo_bycag_top.jpg
original image (2100x1402)
§the final word
by Wear Cool Glasses
Tue, Apr 11, 2023 7:47PM
sm_photo_bycag_mental_illness.jpg
original image (2100x1402)
